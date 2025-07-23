Indians Can Now Shop Globally With Ease As PayPal World To Be Launched For Interoperability

The digital payment platform PayPal said on Wednesday that PayPal World is expected to go live beginning this fall with all partners interoperable with PayPal and Venmo.

What Is The Objective Behind Launching PayPal World?

The platform is purpose-built to allow further interoperability if partner wallets decide to pursue that in the future, further expanding reach and acceptance across borders.

"Leveraging open commerce APIs, PayPal World solves the complexity of cross border commerce with a cloud native, multi-region deployment architecture that ensures low latency and high availability worldwide," PayPal said in a statement.

Additionally, the platform is designed with robust safety and security capabilities, creating a device and technology-agnostic environment for all partners.

PayPal World is ready for the future of commerce and digital payments systems and wallets will play an essential role in enabling agentic shopping, where consumers can shop and pay in conversation with AI agents using their digital wallet.

The platform will also be compatible with the latest technologies and commerce experiences including, over time, dynamic payment buttons and stablecoin.

Which Digital Wallets Will Launch PayPal World?

The first payment systems and digital wallets that will launch with PayPal World are (in alphabetical order):

Mercado Pago (MOU signed – further details being scoped)

NPCI International Payments Limited (UPI)

PayPal

Tenpay Global

Venmo

How Is This Move Going To Help Users?

While traveling or shopping across borders, consumers will be able to use their domestic payment system or digital wallet to pay.

For instance, a PayPal user goes on holiday in China and they want to grab some coffee in a cafe that accepts Weixin Pay. All they’d need to do is open their PayPal app and scan to pay.

In yet another example, a UPI user in India wants to buy a pair of sneakers from an online store in the USA. When they click on the PayPal button at checkout, they will see the UPI button they know to complete the transaction.