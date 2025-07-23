Not So Diplomatic! Fake ‘Westarctica’ Embassy Near Delhi Caught With Fake Number Plates | Image: X

Several high-end cars along with diplomatic number plates parked outside, diplomatic passports in a fake office, morphed pictures with state leaders and foreign currency have been busted by officials of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF).

Fake Embassy?

The UP STF has arrested Harsvardhan Jain, who allegedly rented a luxurious double-storeyed building and ran it as the embassy of 'Westarctica', a micronation which was founded by a US Navy Officer, but is not recognised by any sovereign state.

Jain has been accused of running a job racket to lure people with work abroad and was also allegedly part of a money laundering network.

Westarctica's Baron

Jain would often introduce himself as Westarctica's 'Baron' and travel in high-end cars with diplomatic number plates. It is also alleged that he would use morphed pictures with the President, the Prime Minister and other eminent people to get favours in elite circles.

Additionally, a case was also registered against Jain previously in 2011 for illegal possession of a satellite phone.

Cars With Diplomatic Number Plates

Cars with diplomatic number plates have been found and 'diplomatic passports' of 12 micronations, documents with stamps of the External Affairs Ministry, stamps of 34 nations, Rs 44 lakh in cash, foreign currency and 18 diplomatic number plates.

What Is Westarctica?

A US Navy officer, Travis McHenry, founded 'Westarctica' in 2001 and later appointed himself its Grand Duke.

Westarctica has an area of 620,000 square miles and is located in Antarctica.

McHenry used a loophole in Antarctic Treaty System to appoint himself the ruler. While the treaty prohibits countries from laying claims to parts of Antarctica, it does not say anything about private individuals.