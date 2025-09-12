Updated 12 September 2025 at 17:13 IST
'India’s Automotive Future: From Domestic Market to Global EV Hub', Says Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO
At ACMA 2025, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, highlighted India’s rise as a global automotive and EV hub, emphasizing resilient supply chains, localisation, exports, strategic intent, and the nation’s unique strengths to become a trusted global partner.
India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for automotive manufacturing and electric vehicles, with the potential to move from a strong domestic market to the world stage. The country’s growing capabilities in EV production, localisation of components, and resilient supply chains are setting the foundation for this transformation, noted Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Speaking at the ACMA Annual Session, Takeuchi reflected on the recent “disruptions” that exposed the fragility of global supply chains—from pandemics and trade tensions to “energy crises” and “logistical bottlenecks.” He emphasized that such turbulence also presents India with an extraordinary opportunity to position itself as a trusted, resilient, and sustainable manufacturing hub.
The automotive sector in India is already showing strong momentum. Takeuchi highlighted that India is the third-largest automobile market and auto component exports reached $23 billion in FY24-25, with the potential to more than double by 2030.
“Maruti Suzuki’s production of the global EV, e VITARA, in Gujarat—flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exports to over 100 countries—illustrates the country’s growing global footprint. Efforts toward deeper localisation, including domestic production of hybrid battery electrodes, are further strengthening India’s EV supply chain,” said Takeuchi.
Takeuchi drew on historical examples of nations that rose as industrial powerhouses, highlighting India’s unique advantages: the world’s largest working-age population, a rapidly growing $4 trillion economy, and government initiatives like PLI, Make in India, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He urged companies to adopt a “strategic intent,” aiming beyond current resources, stretching innovation, and building organizations of global scale.
He also highlighted lessons from Japan’s post-war industrial growth: treating employees as partners, continuous R&D, customer-focused design, Kaizen-driven improvements, and efficient, sustainable practices. In his view, “Such principles, combined with India’s domestic demand, talent pool, and policy support, can enable companies to climb the maturity ladder from local suppliers to world-class global players”
Concluding his address, Takeuchi emphasized the role of the industry in realising this vision. “If we invest in R&D, treat our people as partners, and commit to continuous improvement, India will not just be Atmanirbhar; it will be the world’s trusted partner in the automotive supply chain, driving towards a Viksit Bharat,” signed off Takeuchi.
