'India’s Automotive Future: From Domestic Market to Global EV Hub', Says Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO

India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for automotive manufacturing and electric vehicles, with the potential to move from a strong domestic market to the world stage. The country’s growing capabilities in EV production, localisation of components, and resilient supply chains are setting the foundation for this transformation, noted Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.



Speaking at the ACMA Annual Session, Takeuchi reflected on the recent “disruptions” that exposed the fragility of global supply chains—from pandemics and trade tensions to “energy crises” and “logistical bottlenecks.” He emphasized that such turbulence also presents India with an extraordinary opportunity to position itself as a trusted, resilient, and sustainable manufacturing hub.



The automotive sector in India is already showing strong momentum. Takeuchi highlighted that India is the third-largest automobile market and auto component exports reached $23 billion in FY24-25, with the potential to more than double by 2030.

“Maruti Suzuki’s production of the global EV, e VITARA, in Gujarat—flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exports to over 100 countries—illustrates the country’s growing global footprint. Efforts toward deeper localisation, including domestic production of hybrid battery electrodes, are further strengthening India’s EV supply chain,” said Takeuchi.