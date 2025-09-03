Maruti Suzuki Bets Big on SUVs with New Launch ‘Victoris’, Eyes Premium Segment Expansion

Maruti Suzuki India is sharpening its focus on the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, unveiling its new mid-sized SUV Victoris on Wednesday as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the country’s fastest-growing passenger vehicle category.

Speaking at the launch, Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi stated that SUVs have become central to the company’s growth aspirations and are critical for regaining marketshare in the domestic market.

“In order to maintain the company’s leadership position in the domestic car market, it has to be number one in the SUV segment,” he noted.

SUV sales surge in India

Notably, SUVs account for about 55% of overall passenger vehicle sales in India. For Maruti Suzuki, their share has risen sharply—from 8.9% of sales in FY21 to nearly 28% in FY25. The company already commands leadership in the entry-level SUV space with models such as the Brezza and Fronx, while the Jimny and Grand Vitara cater to lifestyle and mid-sized buyers respectively.

Aiming at mid-size category

With the introduction of Victoris, Maruti is looking to cement its position in the mid-sized SUV category, a market of nearly 9.5 lakh units annually, or 40% of the SUV space. The new model will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate, and comes with multiple powertrain options, including strong hybrid and CNG. It also debuts Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for the automaker, offering features such as automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, and lane departure prevention.

“The Indian automobile industry is changing as a new set of customers is entering the market. They are the young generation and represent the new India. So, we thought, why not create a product that raises the bar in the SUV segment,” Takeuchi said.

Investment and production plans

Maruti has invested around Rs 1,240 crore in the development of Victoris, which will be produced at its Kharkhoda plant and exported to around 100 markets globally. The model will be retailed through the company’s Arena outlets, while the Grand Vitara will continue to sell via Nexa dealerships, targeting a different customer base.

Premium SUV segment plans

Looking ahead, Maruti Suzuki plans to foray into the premium SUV segment above 4.5 meters.

“There is some premiumisation in the Indian market. The trend is there. We are covering up to the mid-size SUV segment but then the over 4.5 meter SUV is becoming a decent market size. I think we definitely have to have one in this segment. We are talking about this, and we are studying,” Takeuchi said.