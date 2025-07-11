India’s Bold 6G Vision: Scindia Reviews Breakthrough Plans in Bengaluru

Updated 11 July 2025 at 19:02 IST
The Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia chaired a meeting with the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) during his Bengaluru visit this week where he addressed researchers, leaders as well as global partners, and outlined a roadmap for India's leadership in next-generation telecom technologies.
According to the minister, for the first time in history, India is playing a seminal role in setting global telecom standards.
This transformation is being powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Anusandhan, Atmanirbharta, and Make in India - Make for the World, he said, adding that India is aiming to contribute 10% of global 6G patents, supported by Rs 239 crore in R&D funding across 111 projects.
Additionally, Scindia also highlighted that 99% of the mobile phones in the world are now made in India, telecom equipment import substitution has reached 60% and the country has developed its own indigenous 4G and 5G stacks.
All of these factors position India as a frontrunner in telecom innovation.
Speaking about this alliance, the Union Minister said that it is a "group with the capability akin to a million GPUs put together," and praised its seven expert working groups and more than 80 active members for transforming the alliance into a vibrant hub of innovations and collaboration.
