Updated 20 January 2026 at 18:14 IST
India’s Core Industries Expand at Fastest Pace Since August at 3.7%
India’s eight core infrastructure sectors recorded 3.7% year-on-year growth in December, the fastest pace in four months, driven by higher output in cement, steel, electricity, coal, and fertilisers. The expansion marks a sequential improvement from November, even as oil, gas, and refinery products continued to contract.
India’s eight core infrastructure industries expanded by 3.7% year-on-year in December, according to provisional government data, marking the highest growth rate since August.
The performance represents a clear acceleration from 2.1% growth recorded in November, reflecting improved activity across construction-linked and power-related segments.
The eight core industries, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity, together account for 40.27% of the weight of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
Cement, Steel, and Power Lead Growth
Among the eight sectors, cement output rose 13.5%, the strongest growth in December, supported by sustained construction and infrastructure activity.
Steel production increased 6.9%, while electricity generation expanded 5.3%, reflecting steady demand from industrial and commercial users.
Other sectors posting growth included:
• Fertilisers, up 4.1%
• Coal, up 3.6%
These gains more than offset contractions in energy-related segments.
Oil, Gas, and Refinery Output Decline
Production in hydrocarbons remained under pressure during the month:
• Crude oil output declined 5.6%
• Natural gas production fell 4.4%
• Refinery products output slipped 1.0%
The continued contraction in these segments limited the overall pace of expansion in the core sector basket.
Comparison With Previous Periods
December’s 3.7% growth compares with 5.1% growth recorded in December last year, indicating a moderation on an annual basis despite the month-on-month improvement.
For the April–December period of the current financial year, core sector output grew 2.6%, lower than the 4.5% expansion recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.
Published On: 20 January 2026 at 18:14 IST