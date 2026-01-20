WEF Davos 2026 | ‘Mother of All Deals’: EU Chief Says India–EU FTA Almost Final

India and the European Union are close to concluding a long-pending Free Trade Agreement | Image: ANI

India and the European Union are approaching the final stages of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, indicating that talks are nearing a decisive point.

Speaking during the World Economic Forum in Davos, von der Leyen said, “There is still work to do. But we are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement. Some call it the mother of all deals. One that would create a market of 2 billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP.

The remarks come amid intensified engagement between Indian and European negotiators ahead of a scheduled India–EU summit on the 27th of this month. von der Leyen, alongside European Council President Antonio Costa, will also be the chief guests for the 77th Republic Day parade.

Earlier on Friday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had also dubbed the deal as “the mother of all deals.”

Long-running Negotiations in Final Stage

India and the European Union resumed FTA negotiations in 2022 after a prolonged pause, with both sides seeking to conclude a comprehensive agreement covering goods, services, investment, and regulatory cooperation.

The proposed agreement would involve India and the EU’s 27 member states, creating one of the largest bilateral trade frameworks globally in terms of economic scale and market size.

India-EU Trade Relationship

The European Union is among India’s largest trading partners. Bilateral trade in goods between India and the EU stood at around USD 90 billion in 2024-25, with India exporting pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, textiles, and chemicals, while importing machinery, transport equipment, and high-value manufactured products.

The FTA discussions aim to reduce or eliminate tariffs across a wide range of products, improve market access for services, and create a predictable framework for investment flows.