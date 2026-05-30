Updated 30 May 2026 at 13:10 IST India’s Economy Holds ‘Cautious Resilience’ As FY26 FDI Hits Record $94.5 Bn, Despite Iran War Gross FDI inflows reached a historical peak of USD 94.5 billion in FY26, reflecting continued long-term investor confidence in the Indian economy, as per the Monthly Economic Review for FY26.