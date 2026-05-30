India’s Economy Holds ‘Cautious Resilience’ As FY26 FDI Hits Record $94.5 Bn, Despite Iran War
Gross FDI inflows reached a historical peak of USD 94.5 billion in FY26, reflecting continued long-term investor confidence in the Indian economy, as per the Monthly Economic Review for FY26.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
India's economic performance as measured by high-frequency indicators, remains largely resilient due to strong services exports, and adequate foreign exchange reserves, however, elevated global energy prices, a depreciating rupee, rising upstream cost pressures calls for sustained policy vigilance.
Check Key Takeaways For Investors Betting On India's Growth Story
- Industrial performance presents a mixed picture. The Index of Core Industries declined marginally by 0.4 per cent in March 2026, even though infrastructure and manufacturing activities continue to maintain underlying momentum.
- Inflationary pressures, as measured by retail inflation, remained contained at 3.4 per cent in March 2026; however, wholesale inflation firmed up in March 2026, indicating emerging cost- push pressures.
- Liquidity in the system remains in surplus, and the bank credit growth remains steady and broad-based, growing by 17.1 per cent year-on-year as of March 2026.
- Strong performance in cement, steel and electricity generation continued to support infrastructure and construction-led domestic demand.
- Government initiatives are aiding sectors affected by spillovers from the West Asia conflict.
- The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme 5.0 scheme was approved, providing *2.55 lakh crore for MSMEs and airlines. Coal/Lignite Gasification Scheme was launched with a budget of *37,500 crore to reduce reliance on imports of critical inputs.
- By facilitating the domestic production of synthesis gas and downstream products such as ammonia, urea and methanol, the scheme seeks to reduce dependence on imports of critical industrial inputs over the medium term.
- India's external sector remained resilient, with strong growth in total exports and buoyant services exports helping narrow the trade deficit in April 2026.
- Gross FDI inflows reached a historical peak of USD 94.5 billion in FY26, reflecting continued long-term investor confidence in the Indian economy.
- Foreign exchange reserves remained at comfortable levels. Labour market indicators reflect a stable employment landscape, with steady participation and employment levels, and sustained hiring momentum across manufacturing and services.
- India's near-term outlook remains cautiously resilient.
- Strong services exports, adequate reserves and a stable labour market provide a firm foundation.
- The global environment has become materially more challenging with elevated crude prices, tightening financial conditions, and weakening growth momentum across major economies posing as headwinds for the Indian economy.