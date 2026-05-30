Rupee Slide, Surging Energy Prices Pressure India’s 'Cautious Resilience'

India's macroeconomic position in May 2026 reflects cautious resilience, strong services exports, adequate foreign exchange reserves, however, the mix of elevated global energy prices, a depreciating rupee, rising upstream cost pressures and the prospect of a below-normal monsoon calls for sustained policy vigilance.

West Asia Crisis Knocks Rupee Down 5% As Oil Pressures Mount

Amid upward movement in US and Japanese bond yields, the rupee "depreciated by ~4.9 per cent against the US dollar between February 27, 2026 and May 26, 2026," according to Monthly Economic Review's latest report.

This depreciation reflects the combined effect of multiple external pressures, including elevated crude oil prices, rising US Treasury yields, and persistent risk aversion in global financial markets.

Together, these factors have triggered tighter "external financial conditions for emerging market economies and have reinforced downward pressure on their currencies."

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On the financial side, capital flows remained volatile, with FPI outflows exerting pressure on the rupee.

For India, these external pressures are beginning to transmit, selectively but perceptibly, into domestic economic conditions.

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From Fuel Price Hikes To Retail Inflation: The Impact Of US-Iran War

The sharp rise in upstream price pressures, along with recent increases in fuel prices, suggests a gradual pass-through to retail inflation through higher transport, energy, and food-related costs in the coming months. Adding to these near term risks, the IMD has projected overall monsoon rainfall at around 92 per cent of the long period average.

Meanwhile, buffer stocks of rice and wheat at 817.53 lakh tonnes and adequate reservoir storage provide suitable cushion to food grains, but any "significant rainfall deficit coupled with current geopolitical conditions could translate into food inflation, weakening rural demand and aggregate growth."

CPI Remains Softer, While WPI Increases

In April, retail inflation moved up only marginally - from 3.4 per cent to 3.48 per cent, undershooting the general expectations. The latest inflation print, however, is the highest recorded in the last 13 months. For the two consecutive months after the West Asian conflict began, India’s inflation has remained below the monetary policy target of 4 per cent.

In fact, inflationary pressures slowed in April 2026 compared to the previous two months. While food inflation rose by 33 basis points (bps) from 3.87 per cent to 4.20 per cent, the core inflation, which approximates the underlying inflation in the economy, has remained stable at 3.7 per cent.

Given the predominance of food items in the rural CPI basket (~37 per cent), rural inflation outpaced urban inflation by 58 bps, with the gap widening.

"In contrast to consumer prices, wholesale price inflation jumped to 8.3 per cent in April 2026, a 42-month high, from 3.9 per cent in March 2026," according to the Monthly Economic Review

"Primarily driven by soaring energy prices, the high WPI inflation reflects the combined effects of the global oil price shock, a weakening domestic currency and statistical push from a low base," its noted.