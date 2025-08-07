India’s Electronics Exports Boom: 47% Jump In Q1 FY26, Mobile Phones Lead The Way

Updated 7 August 2025 at 15:58 IST
Indian electronics exports have observed a sharp rise in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), with a 47% year-on-year growth led by a strong performance in mobile phone exports, Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) data revealed.
Electronics exports from India reached $12.4 billion in Q1 FY26, up from $8.43 billion in the same period last year.
The standout performer was the mobile phone segment, which grew by 55%, from $4.9 billion in Q1 FY25 to estimated $7.6 billion in Q1 FY26.
Non-mobile electronics exports also posted solid growth, rising from $3.53 billion to
estimated $4.8 billion, an increase of 36%.
These include key product segments such as solar modules, switching and routing apparatus, charger
adapters and parts, and components.
While mobile phones have primarily led India’s electronics export growth, a major thrust is now required to scale up these non-mobile categories to broaden the country’s electronics export base.
According to Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, "It is more important than ever to build an indigenous supply chain. We need globally
competitive Indian brands and Indian champions across the entire value chain from components and sub-assemblies to final products. This is the path to long-term sovereignty in electronics."
India's electronics manufacturing sector has undergone a historic transformation over the past decade.
Total electronics production rose from $31 billion in FY15 to $133 billion in FY25, driven by targeted industrial strategy. This growth was enabled by well-calibrated policy interventions like Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and strong state-industry collaboration.
