India’s Electronics Exports Boom: 47% Jump In Q1 FY26, Mobile Phones Lead The Way

Indian electronics exports have observed a sharp rise in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), with a 47% year-on-year growth led by a strong performance in mobile phone exports, Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) data revealed.

India's Electronics Exports Rise

Electronics exports from India reached $12.4 billion in Q1 FY26, up from $8.43 billion in the same period last year.

Mobile Exports Shine

The standout performer was the mobile phone segment, which grew by 55%, from $4.9 billion in Q1 FY25 to estimated $7.6 billion in Q1 FY26.

Non-mobile electronics exports also posted solid growth, rising from $3.53 billion to

estimated $4.8 billion, an increase of 36%.

These include key product segments such as solar modules, switching and routing apparatus, charger

adapters and parts, and components.

While mobile phones have primarily led India’s electronics export growth, a major thrust is now required to scale up these non-mobile categories to broaden the country’s electronics export base.

According to Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, "It is more important than ever to build an indigenous supply chain. We need globally

competitive Indian brands and Indian champions across the entire value chain from components and sub-assemblies to final products. This is the path to long-term sovereignty in electronics."

India's electronics manufacturing sector has undergone a historic transformation over the past decade.