Trump-Putin Talks Brewing? Meeting Could Happen Next Week

As the United States President Donald Trump hits India for trading with Russia, he could be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin for a bilateral meeting as soon as next week, a White House official said.

The venue for said meeting will be announced later, according to Russian media reports.

Additionally, according to Putin's aide Ushakov, an agreement has been reached to hold a meeting between Putin and Trump in the upcoming days.

Ushakov also said that Steven Charles Witkoff, an American lawyer and US special envoy to the Middle East, had raised the idea of Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy summit, but Moscow declined to comment.

First Meeting Of Its Kind

While the US is continuing its preparations to impose secondary sanctions, on India and China, to pressure Moscow to end the war in Ukraine, this face-to-face meeting would be the first of its kind, since Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021.

The last meeting that the US had with Russia was nearly 8 months before Russia launched the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two.

While speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, Trump was less definitive while addressing the matter on whether he would be meeting the Russian President.

What Did Trump Say?

On being asked if Trump will meet Putin, he said, "Well, look, I don't want to say it's -- I've been disappointed before with this one."

He further added in the same breath that there is a "very good prospect" of a summit between Putin and Zelenskyy.