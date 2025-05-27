India’s FDI Inflows Rise 14% To $81B: Which Sectors And States Are Leading The Surge? Check Details

The Government has put in place an investor-friendly Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy, under which most sectors are open for 100% FDI through the automatic route. This policy is reviewed on an ongoing basis to ensure that India remains an attractive and competitive investment destination.

As a result, FDI inflows have seen a steady rise—from $36.05 billion in FY 2013–14 to $81.04 billion (provisional) in FY 2024–25, marking a 14% increase from $71.28 billion in FY 2023–24.

Top Sectors To Receive FDI

The services sector emerged as the top recipient of FDI equity in FY 2024–25, attracting 19% of total inflows, followed by computer software and hardware (16%) and trading (8%). FDI into the services sector rose by 40.77% to $9.35 billion from $6.64 billion in the previous year.

India is also becoming a hub for manufacturing FDI, which grew by 18% in FY 2024–25, reaching $19.04 billion compared to $16.12 billion in FY 2023–24.

Top State To Receive FDI

Maharashtra accounted for the highest share (39%) of total FDI equity inflows in FY 2024–25, followed by Karnataka (13%) and Delhi (12%). Among source countries, Singapore led with a 30% share, followed by Mauritius (17%) and the United States (11%).

Over the last eleven financial years (2014–25), India attracted FDI worth $748.78 billion, reflecting a 143% increase over the previous eleven years (2003–14), which saw $308.38 billion in inflows. This constitutes nearly 70% of the total $1,072.36 billion in FDI received over the past 25 years.

Additionally, the number of source countries for FDI increased from 89 in FY 2013–14 to 112 in FY 2024–25, underscoring India's growing global appeal as an investment destination.

Government Policy To Boost FDI

In the regulatory domain, the Government has undertaken transformative reforms across multiple sectors to liberalise FDI norms. Between 2014 and 2019, significant reforms included increased FDI caps in Defence, Insurance, and Pension sectors, and liberalized policies for Construction, Civil Aviation, and Single Brand Retail Trading.