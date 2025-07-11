India’s GDP to Hit $32 Trillion by 2047? NSA Ajit Doval’s Bold Forecast Shocks Experts!

Chennai: In a striking prediction that has set off intense debate in economic circles, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday forecast that the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could grow eightfold by 2047, hitting a staggering $32 trillion mark.

Speaking at the 62nd convocation of IIT Madras in Chennai, Doval laid out an ambitious roadmap for India as it prepares to celebrate 100 years of independence in 2047. He projected that India’s per capita income could jump nearly nine times—from $2,500 today to $22,000—fueled by a massive surge in its skilled workforce, technological innovation, and demographic strength.

"If that happens, our per capita income will grow from $2,500 to $22,000," Doval said, underscoring the potential for the world’s largest working-age population—estimated to be 1.1 billion by 2047. He envisioned a highly skilled, multidisciplinary workforce driving India’s economic rise, while a burgeoning middle class and the nation’s civilisational and spiritual heritage would add unique dimensions to its power.

Doval also contrasted India’s projected trajectory with China’s future challenges. Warning of demographic headwinds for Beijing, he claimed China’s workforce could shrink to just 23% of its current size by 2047—a stark reversal of its decades-long economic advantage.

Highlighting India’s technological adaptability, Doval cited the country’s rapid 5G development as proof of its innovative edge. “The Chinese took 12 years and invested $300 billion to develop 5G. We didn’t have that much time or that much money. But, in just two-and-a-half years, we went to create an indigenous alternative,” he said.

Industry leaders also echoed the need for sustained, high growth to achieve such targets. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President Rajiv Memani stressed that India would need to maintain an average nominal GDP growth of around 10% annually to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat by 2047” vision.

“India would require an average of about 10 per cent nominal growth to achieve the Viksit Bharat vision,” Memani told news agency PTI.

Economists broadly support the idea that India’s GDP could land in the $25–30 trillion range by 2047, driven by a young population, digital economy expansion, manufacturing and exports, policy reforms in land, labour and capital markets, and a green energy transition.