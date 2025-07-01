India’s GST Collection Explodes to ₹1.85 Lakh Crore—Here’s What Drove the 6.2% Jump!

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection soared 6.2% year-on-year in June 2025 to cross ₹1.85 lakh crore, compared to ₹1.74 lakh crore in June 2024, according to government data released Tuesday.

This strong performance highlights India’s resilient economy, growing tax revenue, and improving GST compliance amid global uncertainties.

Monthly Dip from May

Despite the YoY surge, June’s GST mop-up slipped below May’s ₹2.01 lakh crore and the all-time record of ₹2.37 lakh crore in April 2025. Analysts attribute the sequential dip to moderating consumption post-festive spending and evolving geopolitical risks weighing on consumer sentiment.

Regional Bright Spots

Interestingly, states and regions like Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Lakshadweep, and Ladakh recorded significant growth in GST revenue, reflecting buoyant consumer activity and continued government infrastructure spending.

“This uplift suggests increased consumer activity and a continued thrust on infrastructure spending by the government in these areas—a positive indicator for regional development,” said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner at EY India.

Record Yearly Milestone for GST

For FY 2024-25, India’s gross GST collection achieved a historic ₹22.08 lakh crore, marking 9.4% growth over the previous year. The average monthly GST collection hit ₹1.84 lakh crore—the highest since GST’s launch in July 2017.

GST collections have surged from ₹11.37 lakh crore in 2020-21 to ₹20.18 lakh crore in 2023-24, underscoring stronger economic activity and better tax compliance. As of April 30, 2025, there are over 1.51 crore active GST registrations.

Strong Outlook for Indian Economy