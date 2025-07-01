UPI Records Marginal Dip In June Transactions, Value Decreases By 4%

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) which is operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), observed a marginal decline in the transaction volume as well as value in June.

According to data released by NPCI, the platform processed 18.40 billion transactions in June, down from 18.68 billion in May.

Additionally, the transaction value also declined to Rs 24.04 lakh crore from Rs 25.14 lakh crore the previous month, the data released by NPCI revealed.

This development comes after a 4.4% increase in UPI volumes in May, post a volume decline in April.

UPI Transaction Volume Increased

Though there was a monthly dip, UPI transactions in June were up 32% in volume and 20% in value compared to the same month last year.

Additionally, the average daily transaction volume stood at 613 million, while the average daily value was Rs 80,131 crore.

Declining UPI Transactions Across Payment Channels

Other payment channels also recorded a decline in June. The Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) processed 464 million transactions fell to 97 million from 105 million, while Fastag transactions dropped to 386 million from 404 million.

UPI Growth Story

Ever since it launched in 2016, UPI has expanded rapidly, due to the government's push to promote digital payments post-demonetization, rising smartphone penetration, and participation by private players like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.