India’s High-Tech Innovation and UK’s Expertise Set to Revolutionize Financial Sectors: NSE CEO

Since India and the United Kingdom (UK) have formally signed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Ashish Chauhan highlighted the importance of the partnership which aims to combine India's strength in high-tech financial systems with the UK's expertise in financial structuring and long-term fund management.

What Did The NSE CEO Say?

According to an ANI report, Ashish Chauhan, the NSE CEO said that Indian companies are bringing high technology into the financial sector like Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which has revolutionised digital payments and adopted many nations.

"I think in some ways Indian companies bring tremendous amount of high tech in the financial sector because India again is the most innovative country in the world in terms of the fintech today and our UPI or our stock markets are envy of the world in terms of the way we have organised ourselves," he said.

Chauhan further added that India has achieved a high level of centralised innovation.

He also highlighted the integrity of systems like UPI or NSE, and the approach to risk management in India has also played a key role.

"We now handle 50% of all mobile payments globally through UPI and 50% of all stock market trades globally through NSE," the ANI report cited Chauhan.

He also highlighted how global financial institutions are increasingly relying on India's skilled workforce.

"Bank of New York, without even having a branch in India, manages USD 50 trillion in custody and management and employs 40,000 to 50,000 people in Pune. Similarly, Fidelity has around 50,000 people in Bangalore," he added.

While India contributes to advanced tech and talent, the UK brings in its experience in structuring financial deals and managing long-term funds.

According to Chauhan, this combination can lead to greater innovation and expansion in global markets.