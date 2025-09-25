India’s Investing Boom: NSE Crosses 12 Crore Registered Investors as Retail Participation Hits Record High

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has achieved a historic milestone by crossing 12 crore (120 million) unique registered investors as of September 23, 2025. The total number of investor accounts (Unique Client Codes) has also reached 23.5 crore, highlighting India’s accelerating retail investor participation.



The expansion has been exponential in recent years. While NSE took 14 years to register its first crore investors, the latest addition of 1 crore investors came in just eight months, an unprecedented surge fueled by fintech access, simplified digital processes, and growing middle-class aspirations.



Markets Outperform Global Peers

The fiscal year so far has rewarded investors with strong returns. NSE’s benchmark Nifty 50 index gained 7%, while the broader Nifty 500 delivered 9.3%. Over the past five years, annualised returns stand at 17.7% for Nifty 50 and 20.5% for Nifty 500—outperforming both emerging and developed markets.



The market capitalisation of NSE-listed firms has surged at an annualised rate of 25.1% in the last five years, reaching Rs 460 lakh crore by September 23, 2025, significantly boosting household wealth. Retail investors now directly and indirectly own 18.5% of the listed market, as of June 2025.



Women and Youth Drive Market Participation

The NSE data shows that one in four investors today is are woman, with younger Indians increasingly entering the markets. The median age of investors has fallen from 38 years to 33 years in just five years, with nearly 40% of them under 30.