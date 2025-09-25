Jaro Institute IPO Day 3: Price Band, GMP, Subscription Dates & What Investors Should Know

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited (Jaro Education) incorporated in 2009 is an online higher education and upskilling platform. Jaro Education has launched its initial public offer (IPO), the IPO is book build issue of Rs 450 crore.

Consisting of fresh issues of 0.19 crore aggregating to Rs 170 crores and 0.31 crore of offer for sale summing up to Rs 280 crores.

The IPO opened for subscription on September 23, 2025 and will close today i.e. on September 25, 2025. It will be finalized on September 26, 2025 and the IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed on September 30,2025.

Jaro Institute IPO's Price Band, Lot Size and More

The per share price band of Jaro Institute is set to Rs 864 to Rs 890 with a lot size of 16 per application.

The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,240. The lot size investment for sNII (small non-institutional investors) is 15 lots, amounting to Rs 2,13,600, and for bNII (big non-institutional investors) it is 71 lots, amounting to Rs 10,11,040.

The book running lead manager is Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Jaro Institute IPO GMP Today

As per market tracker website as on September 25, 2025 10.55 AM, Jaro Institute IPO latest GMP is at 12.92% gain per share or Rs 115. With price band of 890, Jaro Institute IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 1005.

About Jaro Institute

Jaro Institute is a leading online education platform in India, partnering with 34 top institutions like IITs and IIMs, as well as corporate partners for professional learning.

With 22 learning centers and 15 tech studios across India, Jaro offers degree programs such as MBA, M.Com, and BCA in collaboration with 13 universities, nine of which rank in the NIRF's top 100.

It also provides online, hybrid, and in-person certification programs in management, fintech, data science, and more, in partnership with 21 institutes, including 7 IIMs and 6 IITs.