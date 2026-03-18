India’s ‘Retail Wall’ Defies Global Turmoil: SIPs Target ₹35,000 Crore Milestone

India’s domestic investors are demonstrating a resilience rarely seen in emerging markets, shielding the local financial system from a perfect storm of global energy shocks and geopolitical instability. Despite Brent crude volatility and the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian retail investor is largely ignoring the headlines. Instead, they are choosing to double down on systematic investment plans (SIPs) and thematic bets.

The data for February and early March 2026 confirms that. Equity mutual fund inflows rose by 8% in February to reach ₹25,978 crore, while the total Assets Under Management (AUM) for the industry hit a historic record of ₹82.03 lakh crore.

A 187% Surge in ‘Hot’ Sectors

The trend in the latest AMFI data shows massive rotation into high-growth, high-narrative areas. Inflows into sectoral and thematic funds surged by 187% in a single month, as investors moved away from defensive large-cap stability.

Sachin Jasuja, Head of Equities and Founding Partner, Centricity WealthTech, warns that this rush into "hot" sectors like Artificial Intelligence and Defense may be leading to over-concentration at the wrong time. "Definitely, the bulk inflows have been likely seen in the two hot categories which are A.I. and defence amidst the recent A.I. surge and defence boom because of the geopolitical events unfolding around the globe," says Jasuja. "Defence stocks command P/E ratios of 30-80x, while AI/tech themes trade at elevated multiples amid hype-driven gains. This mirrors historical retail exuberance in cyclical sectors like infra or pharma, where late inflows coincide with valuation peaks, risking sharp corrections when narratives fade."

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Jasuja further notes that thematic funds now comprise 15-20% of equity inflows, up from just 8% last year, signaling a significant "portfolio skew" where retail folios average over 90% in equity-oriented schemes.

SIP Trends

Despite a shorter month in February, the "Retail Wall" remained standing. SIP contributions stood at ₹29,845 crore, a slight technical dip from January’s ₹31,002 crore. While some wonder if the industry has hit a plateau, market veterans see a structural shift rather than a peak.

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“I would not look at the ₹30,000 crore mark as a ceiling for SIP inflows. It is already a very strong number and reflects the growing financialisation of household savings in India,” says Anand K Rathi, Co-Founder, MIRA Money. “Over the past few years, we have seen retail investors steadily shift from traditional savings instruments towards market-linked investments, and that structural trend is likely to continue.”

However, Rathi notes that the "exponential" growth phase may transition into a more "gradual" one as digital onboarding matures. Karan Rijhsinghani, Director & Head of Product & Advisory, Atom Privé Financial Services, adds that this consistent flow has fundamentally changed market mechanics.

"The real shift in Indian markets today is not just the rise of domestic flows, but the change in how retail capital is behaving," Rijhsinghani explains. "Systematic investment flows of over ₹30,000 crore per month have become a structural pillar... what makes this cycle different is that retail is no longer just participating, it is influencing price discovery, especially in mid and thematic segments."

Will the ‘Retail Wall’ Crack Under Oil Pressure?

While Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) acted as a primary cushion, buying over ₹7,700 crore in a single day on March 13, a looming energy crisis poses the ultimate threat. "There is a price discrepancy as well with Oman Crude trading at $152/barrel, Qatar oil trading at nearly $130/barrel, UAE is at $127/barrel. If we take the average of all 3 countries, the price of oil comes to nearly $130/barrel," Jasuja warns. "If the price of oil jumps above $110, the government will face a dilemma whether to pass on the cost or bear the burn... if this jumps above 4%-5% [inflation], then the retailers can feel the pain."

However, Rathi argues that retail behavior is not a hair-trigger response to single events. “I do not think there is a specific oil price level at which retail participation would suddenly weaken. Retail investment behaviour is usually driven more by long-term return expectations than by any single global event,” Rathi explains. He cautions that while one event won't stop the flow, “if returns continue low for a long time, that patience may start to run out.”

Rijhsinghani highlights that the resilience of domestic liquidity is ultimately tied to household balance sheets. "The assumption so far has been that domestic liquidity can absorb any level of foreign selling. That holds true only as long as household balance sheets remain comfortable. If crude sustains above $110 and starts feeding into inflation, EMIs and discretionary spending, the same SIP flows that appear structural today can slow at the margin," he concludes.