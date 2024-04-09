×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

India’s tech engine is primed for an AI boost

Global firms are shifting focus to develop artificial intelligence capabilities and are relying more on their Indian offices to do so.

Pranav Kiran
Pranav Kiran
office
This decision has been taken to combat reduced govt staff attendance in Manipur. | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Competitive advantage. India’s technology sector is primed for an artificial intelligence boost. Companies like BMW are deepening their ties with the country’s IT and engineering services firms. That will help India take a bigger share of the global $4 trillion digital services trade.

Global firms are shifting focus to develop artificial intelligence capabilities and are relying more on their Indian offices to do so. Nearly 300,000 employees across U.S. tech companies were laid off in 2022 and 2023 according to Crunchbase research. Meanwhile, India-based roles formed a larger share of total hiring at tech titans like Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon, as per data from staffing firm Xpheno. The country has over 50% share in the market known as global capability centres.

Advertisement

Those jobs are mostly back-office IT, finance, accounting and HR operations. But Indian workers are doing more complicated and higher-value tasks such as engineering research and development. Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial, for instance, relied on its local Indian office to develop AI tools, according to consulting firm Zinnov. BMW and outsourcing firm Tata Technologies recently formed an auto software joint venture in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai. By 2026, companies are expected to hire more than a million data science and AI workers in the country, according to industry lobby Nasscom. That should boost India's exports of software, valued at $320 billion, or 11% of the global total.

It helps that the country has the biggest talent pool of data science and AI workers after the United States, according to Nasscom and consulting firm Draup. Moreover, the supply of general software engineers jumped 15% to 3 million in 2022, putting the country nearly on par with China, and at much cheaper costs.

Advertisement

All this bodes well for the country's IT outsourcing sector, which accounts for 7.5% of India's GDP. Shares of industry leaders Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies have rallied over 23% and 38% respectively in the past year. The latter's stock now trades on 23 times forecast next 12-months earnings, per LSEG data, well above its five-year average of 18 times.

With global CEOs increasing spending in all things AI-related, India's tech engine is primed for a upgrade.

Advertisement

Context News

The BMW Group and Tata Technologies announced on April 2 that they have signed an agreement to form a joint venture to establish an automotive software and IT development hub in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Easter food spending lifts UK retail sales by most since August

Easter boosts UK retail

a minute ago
supreme court

Karnataka Board Results

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

10 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar

Fans want CSK star in WC

14 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

15 minutes ago
BCCI

Dinesh Karthik on Bowler

16 minutes ago
Ola Cabs

Ola

16 minutes ago
Samosas were served at Oscars after-party

Pune News

17 minutes ago
Airbus Aircraft

Airbus obsessives

19 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

27 minutes ago
Exam Results

MP Board Result Soon

28 minutes ago
Facial oil for glowing skin

Facial Oil For Good Skin

28 minutes ago
Fire Engulfs Delhi's Mundka Factory

Breaking

29 minutes ago
Winter workouts

Summer Workout Mistakes

29 minutes ago
Maqbool

Tabu On Maqbool

30 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer

Iyer agrees with Ravindra

31 minutes ago
office

India’s tech engine

32 minutes ago
J-Hope

J-Hope In Military Getup

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News6 hours ago

  2. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News7 hours ago

  5. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo