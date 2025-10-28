India’s Toll Revenues Jump 16% in 2025 as Vehicle Traffic and Rate Hikes Drive Momentum: ICRA Analytics

India’s national highway network has registered a sharp rise in toll traffic and revenues in 2025, underpinned by increased vehicle movement and periodic user fee revisions. According to a study by ICRA Analytics, toll collections surged nearly 16% year-on-year to touch Rs 49,193 crore during January–September 2025, compared with Rs 42,474 crore in the same period last year.



Toll-paying traffic volumes also grew 12%, reaching 26,864 lakh vehicle transactions during the first nine months of 2025, against 23,920 lakh in the corresponding period of 2024.



Electronic toll collection (ETC) across national highways also hit a record high in calendar year 2024, amounting to Rs 57,940 crore, marking an 11% annual growth. ETC-based transactions climbed from 30,383 lakh in 2023 to 32,515 lakh in 2024, reflecting a 7% expansion in overall highway traffic.



“India’s highway network has maintained robust momentum in toll traffic and revenue growth over the past two years, led by higher vehicle throughput and periodic toll rate revisions,” said Madhubani Sengupta, Head–Knowledge Services, ICRA Analytics. “While traffic has grown steadily, revenues have expanded faster due to a greater share of heavy vehicles and fee adjustments,” she added.