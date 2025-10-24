Updated 24 October 2025 at 19:20 IST
NHAI to Display Toll Pass Details at Plazas to Boost Transparency and Ease for Highway Users
To boost transparency and user convenience, NHAI will display details of Local Monthly and Annual Passes at all toll plazas. Information will also be available on the Rajmargyatra app, helping highway users access concessional travel options easily and affordably.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
In a move aimed at improving transparency and user convenience, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has directed its field offices to prominently display information on the availability and pricing of Local Monthly Passes and Annual Passes at all toll plazas under its jurisdiction. The initiative is designed to ensure that highway users are well-informed about concessional travel options and the procedures to obtain them.
According to the directive, detailed information about the passes will be displayed on signage boards placed at visible points such as toll plaza approaches, customer service areas, and entry and exit locations. The boards will carry information in English, Hindi, and local languages to ensure accessibility for all commuters. NHAI has set a 30-day deadline for its field offices to install the boards and has instructed that they must remain clearly visible both during the day and at night, in line with fee rules.
For wider outreach, the same details will also be made available on the Rajmargyatra mobile application and on respective NHAI project websites.
Advertisement
Also Read: NHAI to Deploy Network Survey Vehicles across the country for over 20,000 km of National Highways | Republic World
The Local Monthly Pass facility is meant for regular commuters residing within a 20-kilometre radius (or as applicable) of a toll plaza. To obtain it, users need to submit an Aadhaar card, vehicle registration certificate, and proof of address at the fee plaza helpdesk, where documents are verified before the pass is issued.
In addition, an Annual Pass—valid for one year or 200 crossings—is available for private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. It can be purchased digitally through the Rajmargyatra App for a one-time payment of Rs 3,000, after which it is linked to the vehicle’s FASTag. The pass is accepted at around 1,150 toll plazas across the country.
By mandating the display of pass-related information, NHAI aims to make toll operations more transparent, economical, and user-friendly, reinforcing its focus on enhancing the overall highway travel experience.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 24 October 2025 at 19:20 IST