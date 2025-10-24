NHAI to Display Toll Pass Details at Plazas to Boost Transparency and Ease for Highway Users

In a move aimed at improving transparency and user convenience, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has directed its field offices to prominently display information on the availability and pricing of Local Monthly Passes and Annual Passes at all toll plazas under its jurisdiction. The initiative is designed to ensure that highway users are well-informed about concessional travel options and the procedures to obtain them.



According to the directive, detailed information about the passes will be displayed on signage boards placed at visible points such as toll plaza approaches, customer service areas, and entry and exit locations. The boards will carry information in English, Hindi, and local languages to ensure accessibility for all commuters. NHAI has set a 30-day deadline for its field offices to install the boards and has instructed that they must remain clearly visible both during the day and at night, in line with fee rules.



For wider outreach, the same details will also be made available on the Rajmargyatra mobile application and on respective NHAI project websites.