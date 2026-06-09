India’s Waste Crisis Is Also An Economic Opportunity

As the world prepares to observe World Environment Day on June 5, attention is turning toward one of the biggest environmental challenges facing rapidly growing economies: waste management.

India generates nearly 1,60,000 tons of municipal solid waste every day, while electronic waste has increased by 147% over the last seven years. As cities continue to expand, growing volumes of batteries, tyres, plastics, and e-waste are placing immense pressure on ecosystems and existing waste infrastructure.

For Yashraj Bhardwaj, Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur, Karmaveer Chakra awardee, UC Berkeley Garwood Fellow, and member of the NITI Aayog Industry Advisory Council - this challenge is also a major economic opportunity. Through Plannex Recycling, Bhardwaj is working to transform waste from an environmental liability into a valuable resource.

From Linear Consumption to Circular Growth

"Since ages, the global system of waste has been completely linear: take, make, use, and throw," says Bhardwaj. “But if you take a country of 1.4 billion people with rapidly growing cities, that way of thinking is totally wrong.”

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He argues that sustainable growth requires a shift toward a circular economy where materials remain in productive use for as long as possible. Waste, he says, is simply a resource that has not yet been fully utilized.

“We have to stop putting waste in landfills and start seeing it as a treasure of vital resources. E-waste contains rare metals, plastic waste can be reused in construction, and organic waste can generate energy.”

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Building Circular Infrastructure At Scale

Plannex Recycling has built its business around this philosophy. The company operates 19 processing plants across seven countries, providing services ranging from collection and segregation to recycling, EPR compliance support, environmental monitoring, and sustainability advisory.

According to company data, Plannex processes more than 500,000 metric tons of waste annually and diverts nearly 97% of collected material from landfills. The company also tracks measurable environmental outcomes, including carbon and energy savings, to demonstrate the impact of circular practices.

Technology-Led Waste Management

A major challenge in India's recycling sector has been fragmented logistics and limited traceability. To address this, Plannex has invested heavily in technology, creating a B2B marketplace supported by centralized IoT systems and AI-powered recycling solutions.

Its innovations include:

• Prometheus E-Waste Plant: Uses advanced metal extraction technology to recover copper and aluminium without water or dust emissions, helping formalize a sector where most processing has traditionally occurred in the informal economy.

• AI-Powered Tyre Recycling: AI vision systems assess tyres based on size, wear patterns, and composition, while X-ray detection systems identify hidden contaminants such as lithium batteries and embedded metals.

•Global Partnerships: Plannex has partnered with French tyre solutions company REGOM to develop a closed-loop tyre recycling ecosystem.

• Plastic Waste Marketplace: Through a nationwide EPR marketplace, consumer brands can connect directly with authorized recyclers, reducing plastic leakage into the environment.

Compliance as a Business Advantage

Government policies are increasingly reshaping the waste management landscape. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations and incentives for critical mineral recycling are pushing companies to move beyond viewing sustainability as a CSR initiative.

Bhardwaj believes compliance can become a competitive advantage, especially as international markets introduce stricter requirements around lifecycle traceability and recycled materials.

"EPR mechanisms are fundamentally changing corporate commitments," he says. “We help manufacturers meet compliance requirements while also strengthening their supply chains through recycled raw materials.”

Challenges That Still Need Solving

Despite growing momentum, several barriers continue to slow progress. Bhardwaj identifies three key challenges:

• Lack of waste segregation at source

• Limited technology adoption among smaller recyclers

• Low awareness of compliance and sustainability requirements

Addressing these gaps will require stronger collaboration between industry, government, and technology providers. Greater investment in infrastructure, workforce development, and the formalization of waste networks including the integration of informal waste collectors will be critical to unlocking the sector's full potential.

Sustainability As Strategy

Alongside his twin brother Yuvraj Bhardwaj, Yashraj has built ventures spanning sustainability infrastructure, artificial intelligence, technology consulting, and innovation. Today, the group includes more than two dozen companies operating across multiple sectors.

His achievements include international recognition, a Padma Shri nomination, and speaking engagements at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Yet his central focus remains creating scalable systems that solve large-scale environmental and industrial challenges.

Looking Ahead

As India pursues industrial growth and manufacturing self-reliance, recycling critical minerals from discarded products is becoming both economically attractive and strategically important. Recovering metals from electronic waste can increasingly compete with traditional mining while reducing environmental impact.

For Bhardwaj, the future of waste management will be driven by automation, transparency, and circular thinking