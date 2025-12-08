IndiGo Operational Paralysis Enters Day 7: Over 350 Flights Scrapped Across Major Airports On Monday

Normal air travel across India collapsed on Monday after IndiGo was forced to cancel hundreds of flights, stranding passengers at airports from Jammu to Trivandrum.

The sudden breakdown affected every major hub, with Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad reporting the heaviest losses.

Delhi Leads with Over 130 Cancellations

The capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) reported the highest impact, with 134 IndiGo flights scrapped by midday. This included 75 departures and 59 arrivals, disrupting travel for countless commuters.

Airport authorities issued an urgent advisory asking passengers not to come to the terminal without confirming their flight status.

The official statement read, “IndiGo flights may continue to face delays. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience.”

It added, “Our teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise disruptions and ensure a smoother travel experience. For assistance, including medical support, please visit the information desk where on-ground staff is ready to help.”

The notice also reminded travellers about metro, bus and cab options and directed them to www.newdelhiairport.in for live updates.

Hyderabad Faces 77 Flight Cancellations

At Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), 77 IndiGo services were halted, split between 38 arrivals and 39 departures. Authorities confirmed the disruptions stemmed from broader airline troubles, exacerbating delays for regional and domestic routes.

Bengaluru Sees 127 Flights Grounded

Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) confirmed 127 IndiGo cancellations; 65 arrivals and 62 departures. Authorities said the next update would come after 6 PM.

Ahmedabad Reports Early Morning Hits - 18 Cancellations by 8 AM

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport reported 18 cancellations (9 arrivals, 9 departures) in the early hours, though 21 IndiGo flights still managed to operate.

Smaller Airports Also Affected

Jaipur: Multiple flights to Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi cancelled; situation calm on the ground.

Multiple flights to Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi cancelled; situation calm on the ground. Jammu: 2 out of 11 scheduled IndiGo flights cancelled, 9 operated on time.

2 out of 11 scheduled IndiGo flights cancelled, 9 operated on time. Goa: 9 IndiGo flights operating out of Dabolim International Airport in Goa were grounded due to operational disruption.

9 IndiGo flights operating out of Dabolim International Airport in Goa were grounded due to operational disruption. Trivandrum: 5 domestic cancellations (2 arrivals, 3 departures) till afternoon.

Passengers were stranded for hours at Chennai, Mumbai, Guwahati and several other terminals.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked all pilot associations to extend full cooperation to bring the situation under control quickly.

As of now, IndiGo has not officially explained the exact reason behind the massive disruption.

Passengers are strongly urged to keep checking flight status directly with the airline before leaving for the airport.

(With inputs from ANI)