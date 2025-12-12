IndiGo Brings in Global Aviation Expert for Independent Probe After Massive Flight Disruptions

IndiGo has brought on board Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by internationally respected aviation specialist Captain John Illson, to conduct an in-depth, independent review of the operational meltdown that hit the airline last week. The move, approved by the carrier’s board on Friday, comes after nearly 4,500 flights were cancelled across India, triggering widespread passenger distress and bottlenecks at major airports.



According to an IndiGo spokesperson, the mandate given to Captain Illson is to carry out a “comprehensive root-cause analysis” of the disruption and identify structural gaps across operations, systems and decision-making layers. The airline expects the review not only to pinpoint what went wrong but also to outline actionable improvements.



Illson brings over 40 years of experience spanning regulatory bodies and global air transport institutions, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). He has advised multiple international carriers on aviation strategy, safety frameworks, operational standards and the integration of new aircraft technologies. IndiGo described him as a “veteran with an illustrious track record,” underscoring the scale of the task ahead.