Updated 12 December 2025 at 17:53 IST
IndiGo Brings in Global Aviation Expert for Independent Probe After Massive Flight Disruptions
IndiGo has appointed aviation veteran Captain John Illson to conduct an independent review of last week’s major operational breakdown that led to nearly 4,500 flight cancellations. The expert will analyse root causes and recommend improvements, following a board-backed crisis review.
IndiGo has brought on board Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by internationally respected aviation specialist Captain John Illson, to conduct an in-depth, independent review of the operational meltdown that hit the airline last week. The move, approved by the carrier’s board on Friday, comes after nearly 4,500 flights were cancelled across India, triggering widespread passenger distress and bottlenecks at major airports.
According to an IndiGo spokesperson, the mandate given to Captain Illson is to carry out a “comprehensive root-cause analysis” of the disruption and identify structural gaps across operations, systems and decision-making layers. The airline expects the review not only to pinpoint what went wrong but also to outline actionable improvements.
Illson brings over 40 years of experience spanning regulatory bodies and global air transport institutions, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). He has advised multiple international carriers on aviation strategy, safety frameworks, operational standards and the integration of new aircraft technologies. IndiGo described him as a “veteran with an illustrious track record,” underscoring the scale of the task ahead.
The decision to initiate an external audit was prompted by a recommendation from the Crisis Management Group (CMG), a special committee the board constituted on December 7 to examine the fallout of the operations crisis. With the board’s green light now in place, IndiGo said the review process will commence immediately, and a detailed report will be presented once the assessment is completed.
India’s largest airline by market share, IndiGo faced one of its most challenging operational weeks in recent memory. Key hubs such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai saw snarled terminal operations, lengthy queues and mounting passenger frustration as the wave of cancellations cascaded through the system.
The airline is now banking on the independent review to restore confidence, strengthen internal processes, and prevent a repeat of the disruption that left thousands of travellers stranded nationwide.
Published On: 12 December 2025 at 17:53 IST