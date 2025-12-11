Leaving No Stone Unturned To Achieve India-EU FTA Pact: Piyush Goyal

At the India-Italy Business Forum plenary session, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, India is very committed to the free trade agreement between India and the European Union.

"India is very committed also to the free trade agreement, which will create the enabling framework of fair, equitable and balanced free trade agreement, which is a win-win for both European Union and India, he said amid ongoing India-EU FTA negotiations.

The key focus areas as part of these trade deliberations are bolstering investment, and elevating business collaboration for collaborative growth.

"And I can assure you that our friend Marosh and I are leaving no stone unturned to get some good outcomes. We just had very extensive engagements on Monday and Tuesday, earlier this week, given the political guidance and leadership of member states such as yourself, given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's own personal commitment to the EU-India partnership," he said.

Negotiations have also received support from the political fabric as visiting EU commissioner for trade and economic security Maroš Šefčovič met Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his two-day (December 8-9) Delhi visit.

On talks of deadline to the trade negotiations, Goyal had earlier noted, " Whether it happens in one month, whether it happens next week, or next month, you will wait and watch."