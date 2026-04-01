Condom Shortage In India Due To Iran War? EXPLAINED

New Delhi: Indians buying condoms could soon bear the brunt of the ongoing war in the Middle East between US-Israel and Iran. Condom prices are expected to jump as the multi-billion condom manufacturing industry in India is facing supply disruptions and rising costs of raw materials.

With the conflict now continuing since one month, the war has severely disrupted trade through the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial maritime checkpoint through which a massive chunk of global trade flows.

This disruption has triggered a shortage of key inputs necessary for India's $1.7 billion contraceptive market, namely ammonia and silicone oil.

Ammonia, which is essential for stabilizing raw latex, faces a supply crunch as India imports roughly 86% of its anhydrous ammonia from Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman.

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Furthermore, silicone oil, used extensively as a lubricant, has become difficult to procure.

Prices of ammonia and silicone oil are likely to increase significantly due to global shortage triggered by war.

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Major Indian condom manufacturers are all grappling with the unavailability of the raw materials. Production schedules and order execution have reportedly already been hit by supply constraints and price volatility.

Furthermore, there are supply issued involving packaging materials like aluminium foil and plastic. This may also become a factor in raising the cost of production of condoms. If manufacturers pass on the burden of the increased cost of production onto customers, Indians may have to pay more purchasing condoms.