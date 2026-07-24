IndiGo Shares Fall 2.4% After Airline Swings to ₹238 Crore Q1 Net Loss on High Fuel Costs

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited fell as much as 2.7% in morning trade on Friday after the operator of India's top budget carrier IndiGo reported a quarterly net loss, overwhelmed by an 86% surge in jet fuel costs and West Asia flight disruptions.

Trading at ₹4,902.50 as of 10:28 a.m. IST, the company’s shares were down ₹121.00, or 2.41%, from the previous day's close of ₹5,023.50. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹4,886.00 shortly after the opening bell.

According to stock exchange disclosures filed late Thursday, InterGlobe Aviation posted a consolidated net loss of ₹238 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), swinging from a net profit of ₹2,176.3 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The quarterly loss materialised despite strong passenger volumes, as total expenditure climbed 34.4% year-on-year to ₹25,852.5 crore, outpacing top-line growth.

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Revenue Growth Offset

IndiGo’s revenue from operations increased 19.9% year-on-year to ₹24,584.1 crore, supported by passenger ticket revenues rising 23% to ₹21,878.6 crore. Yields improved 21.3% to ₹6.04 per kilometre, demonstrating robust pricing capability.

However, operating profitability came under severe strain as aircraft fuel expenses spiked 85.7% year-on-year to ₹10,832.9 crore from ₹5,832.6 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by elevated global crude oil benchmarks.

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In addition, operational uncertainties and airspace disruptions linked to conflict in West Asia weighed on international route yields and network scheduling.

As a result, the airline's EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and restructuring) fell 33.2% year-on-year to ₹3,832.5 crore, with EBITDAR margins narrowing to 15.6% from 28% a year earlier.

Cash Cushion, Fleet Expansion

Commenting on the operating environment, IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia noted that while volatile fuel costs and network constraints shaped the first quarter, passenger demand remained healthy. The airline carried 31.3 million passengers during the three months, up 0.7% year-on-year.

The carrier maintained a healthy liquidity position, ending the quarter with a total cash balance of ₹52,884.6 crore, including ₹39,038.7 crore in free cash. Its total fleet expanded to 432 aircraft as of June 30, 2026.