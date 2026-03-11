IndiGo Jumps 3% as Top Brokerages Back Strategy After CEO Pieter Elbers Quits

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation rose nearly 3% to ₹4,498 | Image: ANI

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, rallied in early trade on Wednesday despite the abrupt resignation of Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers.

The stock climbed ₹114.95 or 2.62% to ₹4,498.40 by around 10:52 AM IST, after touching an intraday high of ₹4,510, compared with the previous close of ₹4,383.45. The airline’s market cap stood at roughly ₹1.73 lakh crore, with about 1.85 million shares traded across exchanges during the session.

The rally signals continued institutional confidence in IndiGo’s long-term growth story. Even as the company undergoes a leadership transition. The resignation of Pieter Elbers, effective March 10, 2026, comes months after IndiGo faced a significant operational disruption in December 2025, when new pilot duty regulations triggered an industry-wide crunch that forced over 4,500 flight cancellations.

IndiGo’s co-founder Rahul Bhatia has stepped in as interim CEO, a move seen as a stabilising factor. Bhatia, who has served as the airline’s managing director for more than two decades, is widely regarded as the architect of IndiGo’s ultra-efficient low-cost operating model. This has helped the airline dominate the domestic aviation market.

Advertisement

Founder oversight often ensures strategic continuity during leadership changes, reducing uncertainty for investors.

Strong Structural Position in Indian Aviation

Despite the management churn, IndiGo remains the clear leader in India’s aviation sector, with a domestic market share of around 63.6%, giving it a significant competitive moat over rivals.

Advertisement

Under Elbers’ tenure, the airline achieved several milestones:

Crossed the $10 billion revenue mark

Placed a record order for 500 aircraft from Airbus’ Airbus A320 family

Expanded international routes and strengthened its fleet pipeline

Brokerages believe this long-term growth roadmap remains largely intact despite the leadership transition.

Brokerages Stay Bullish

Global brokerage firms maintained their positive outlook on the stock, highlighting IndiGo’s strong balance sheet, scale advantages and pricing power.

Jefferies- Maintain ‘Buy’ | Target Price: ₹6,140

Jefferies noted that leadership transitions at IndiGo have historically been smooth, thanks to strong founder involvement. The brokerage also highlighted the airline’s 63.6% domestic market share, calling it a powerful competitive advantage in India’s fast-growing aviation market.

HSBC- Maintain ‘Buy’ | Target Price: ₹5,860