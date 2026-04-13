IndiGo Shares Plummet Over 5% After Failed US-Iran Ceasefire Talks

IndiGo Share Price: The shares of low-cost passenger carrier IndiGo fell 5% on Monday's trading session amid weak global cues such as overnight 8% surge in crude oil prices and failed US-Iran ceasefire talks.

This aviation stock declined as much as 5% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 4,325 apiece.

Further, the Gurgaon-headquartered airline also factored in the surge in windfall tax from Rs 29.5 a litre to Rs ₹42 a litre on aviation fuel.

On the other hand, negotiations that took place between the US and Iran in Islamabad ended with no ceasefire agreement, signalling escalations in military action.

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On Sunday, the US President Donald Trump said the US Navy would itself start blockading the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying geopolitical tensions and sending oil prices higher.

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Meanwhile, Sensex opened Monday, April 13, 2.08% lower at 75,937.16 level, while Nifty 50 rang in 1.92% down at 23,589.60 level.

Asian markets traded in red during early hours. Japan’s Nikkei was trading 0.4% lower, South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.4%, and Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.6%.

As of 9:40 AM, the shares of IndiGo declined as much as 3.10 % to Rs 4,413.10 per share.

India's Jet Fuel Revision

The country's largest airline on April 1 had revised fuel charges ranging from Rs 275 to Rs 10,000, which had pushed airfares higher for many domestic and international flights amid the rise in jet fuel prices.