India's technology shares surged in early Monday trade, decoupling from widespread domestic market anxiety to push the sectoral index close to a major psychological milestone. The Nifty IT index opened at 29,349.20 and steadily climbed to an intraday high of 30,004.75 before stabilizing just under the critical line.

By mid-morning, the index traded at 29,955.95, up 875.80 points or 3.01%. This sharp move reflects broad-based sector rotation as institutional investors pull capital from domestic-heavy sectors to seek valuation comfort in technology exporters.

Midcaps Outpace Giants on Niche AI Demand

Midcap IT services provider Persistent Systems emerged as the top gainer on the index. The stock jumped 4.86% to trade at 5,447.00 INR. High-volume accumulation from domestic mutual funds powered the move as smaller, agile players rapidly bag niche enterprise artificial intelligence contracts.

Among the sector heavyweights, Infosys provided the maximum structural support to the index. Shares of the Bengaluru-based software exporter rose 4.06% to reach 1,208.00 INR.

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Other key software exporters followed a similar upward trajectory. Mphasis gained 3.58% to trade at 2,352.70 INR, while Coforge and LTIMindtree advanced over 3.4% each. Tech Mahindra also witnessed strong buying traction, climbing 3.40% to reach 1,534.30 INR.

FII Flight to Safety Triggers Short Squeeze

Sudden tech rally is primarily a defensive play against macroeconomic headwinds. With Brent crude climbing to $93 per barrel and heavy foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows hitting banking and automotive counters, technology shares are acting as a safe haven.

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Furthermore, a powerful short squeeze accelerated the morning's gains. Traders who had built short positions near Friday's close were forced to cover rapidly when the Nifty IT index breached its immediate resistance levels.