IndiGo Suspends All Flights To And From Kuwait After Drone Attack On This Airport

The ultra low-cost passenger carrier IndiGo along with Kuwait Airways has suspended all operations to and from Kuwait Airport after Kuwaiti authorities close their airspace.

This comes after a passenger building on Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport was under a drone attack, which Iran launched amid Iranian news agencies claiming that the country had halted ceasefire communications with US and Israel.

The attack, which prompted the Kuwaiti authorities to shut its airspace, triggered widespread disruptions to commercial air traffic.

In a post on X, Kuwait Civil Aviation wrote, “All air traffic has been suspended, and flights are being diverted to alternative airports until further notice."

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IndiGo Issues Passenger Advisory, Suspends Kuwait Flight Operations

In a post on X, the Gurgaon-headquartered passenger carrier penned, "In view of the ongoing airspace closure in Kuwait, our flight operations to and from Kuwait have been suspended until 1200 hrs on 4 June 2026. We understand the impact this may cause to your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. Please be assured that this precautionary measure has been taken with the safety and well-being of our customers and crew as our highest priority."

Further it said, "We remain in close coordination with the relevant aviation authorities and are continuously monitoring the situation. Flight services will resume as soon as conditions permit and safe operating corridors become available."

