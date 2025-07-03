IndiGo’s Big Bet: Ex-Bureaucrat Amitabh Kant Joins Board to Drive Global Push

IndiGo has appointed Amitabh Kant—former bureaucrat and India’s G20 Sherpa—as a non-executive director on its board. IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, announced the appointment on Thursday, saying it plans to leverage Kant’s deep experience in public policy, infrastructure development, and international diplomacy as it pushes to expand its global network.



Kant, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1980 Kerala cadre, is widely known for shaping key policy initiatives over a four-decade government career. Most recently, he served as India’s G20 Sherpa during the country’s presidency in 2023, playing a central role in crafting the landmark New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.



He previously served as the CEO of NITI Aayog for six years, where he led transformative programs such as the Aspirational Districts Programme and spearheaded initiatives in mobility and sustainability. Kant has also held board positions at the National Highways Authority of India and was a member of the National Statistical Commission. IndiGo, which controls over 60% of India’s domestic passenger market, has laid out a bold 2030 strategy focused on international expansion. The airline said it expects Kant’s extensive experience in public policy, infrastructure development, and international engagement to be a key asset in realising these goals.



In a statement, Kant praised the airline’s dramatic growth, saying, “In under two decades, IndiGo has transformed air travel in India. With its scale, efficiency, and international ambition, IndiGo will open up new markets for India and transform airports into global hubs of connectivity and commerce.” Vikram Singh Mehta, Chairman of the Board of Directors at IndiGo, also welcomed Kant’s appointment, emphasising its strategic importance:

“Mr. Kant’s administrative experience and leadership in delivering projects of global scale will benefit IndiGo, especially in its international expansion efforts.”



Industry analysts see the move as part of IndiGo’s efforts to strengthen its board with leaders who bring not only operational savvy but also the diplomatic and policy expertise needed to navigate complex international markets.



