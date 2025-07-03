Newly Launched Fund Eyes India’s Services Surge—Is This Your Next Big Investment?

Axis Mutual Fund has introduced a fresh thematic equity scheme, Axis Services Opportunities Fund NFO, to invest in India's service scetor driven growth story, including sectors like IT, and telecom.

This fund will be open for subscription from July 4, 2025 to July 18, 2025, under the thematic service category, benchmarked under the NIFTY Services Sector TRI.

Axis Fund's latest service-sector driven offering comes at a time when this vertical is reportedly contributing 55 per cent of India's total gross domestic product (GDP) make up.

The invesment will be targeting key sectors of the world's fourth largest economy such as financial services, power, healthcare, and other services.

Axis Services Opportunities Fund: Key Features

The fund will invest across a broad range of large and mid-cap stocks, offering flexibility to capture growth opportunities across market capitalizations.

The portfolio has the potential to significantly differ from the benchmark to seek alpha through stock selection, as per the Axis Mutual Fund.

Bottom-up Approach – Scalable Opportunity: The fund employs a bottom-up stock picking process focused on identifying scalable companies with strong growth potential rather than relying on macro or sector themes.

Emphasis is placed on investing in businesses with sustainable competitive advantages, stellar financials, and strong management.

How Does Axis Services Opportunities Fund Differentiate Itself?

The Axis Services Opportunities Fund aims to capitalize on the growth potential of India's diverse and expanding services sector by investing in a widely diversified portfolio within this space. The fund strategically allocates its investments across multiple service-related industries, providing broad exposure and reducing sector-specific risks.

Sector-Specific Allocation In Indexes