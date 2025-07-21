IndiQube Spaces IPO: GMP, Price Band, Key Dates and What Investors Should Know

Flexible workspace provider IndiQube Spaces Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on July 23, aiming to raise Rs 700 crore. The total issue size of the IndiQube IPO stands at Rs 700 crore, comprising Rs 650 crore as a fresh issue and Rs 50 crore as an offer-for-sale by the promoters, Rishi Das and Meghna Agarwal.

IndiQube Spaces IPO: Price band

The price band has been fixed between Rs 225 and Rs 237 per equity share, each with a face value of Rs 1. Investors can bid in lots of 63 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,931 for retail participants. The IPO will open for public subscription on July 23 and close on July 25, while the anchor book will be opened a day earlier on July 22.

IndiQube Spaces IPO: Grey Market Premium

IndiQube Spaces IPO last GMP is Rs 40, last updated Jul 21st, 2025, 11:57 AM, as per a market tracking website. With the price band of 237.00, IndiQube Spaces IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 277 (cap price + today's GMP).The expected percentage gain per share is 16.88%.

IndiQube Spaces IPO: Details

In terms of allocation, up to 75% of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while up to 15% is earmarked for non-institutional investors (NIIs). A minimum of 10% is set aside for retail investors. Additionally, Rs 1.5 crore worth of shares has been reserved for eligible employees, who will also enjoy a discount on the offer price.

IndiQube Spaces IPO: Usage of proceeds

From the Rs 650 crore raised via the fresh issue, IndiQube plans to invest Rs 462.6 crore towards setting up new managed workspace centres across Indian cities. An additional Rs 93 to 1100 crore will be used for partial or full repayment of borrowings, while the remaining funds will go towards general corporate purposes.

IndiQube Spaces IPO: Key dates to remember

The anchor book opens on July 22, followed by the three-day subscription window from July 23 to July 25. The basis of allotment will be finalised on July 28, and refunds, along with the credit of shares to demat accounts, are expected on July 29. IndiQube is scheduled to list its shares on both the BSE and NSE on July 30, 2025.

IndiQube Spaces IPO: Financial performance

For the financial year ended March 2025, IndiQube reported a revenue of nearly Rs 1,100 crore, reflecting a 27% increase over the previous year’s Rs 859 crore. The company claimed that it managed to narrow its net loss to Rs 14 crore in FY25, a significant improvement from the Rs34 crore loss posted in FY24.

About IndiQube

IndiQube, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Bengaluru, has established itself as a key player in the managed workspace segment. The company caters to a diverse clientele, including startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a strong emphasis on tech-enabled services.

Operating in 15 Indian cities, the company currently manages over 8.4 million square feet of super built-up area. As of March 2025, IndiQube has 115 centres, of which 105 are operational and 10 are under agreement. It also boasts a total seating capacity of more than 186,700.