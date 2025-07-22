IndiQube Spaces IPO: GMP, Price Band, Key Dates & Other Details You Should Know

Flexible workspace provider IndiQube Spaces Ltd is set to launch its Rs 700 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on July 23 and close on July 25. The total issue size of the IndiQube IPO stands at Rs 700 crore, comprising Rs 650 crore as a fresh issue and Rs 50 crore as an offer-for-sale by the promoters, Rishi Das and Meghna Agarwal.

IndiQube Spaces IPO: Price band

The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 225 to Rs 237 per share, with investors able to bid in lots of 63 shares. This means a minimum investment of approximately Rs 14,931 will be required from retail investors. Ahead of the IPO, anchor investors will have an opportunity to place bids on July 22.

IndiQube Spaces IPO: Grey Market Premium

As of 9:28 AM on July 22, 2025, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the IndiQube Spaces IPO stood at ₹32. Based on the upper end of the price band at Rs 237 per share, the IPO is expected to list at approximately Rs 269, implying a potential listing gain of around 13.5%.

IndiQube Spaces IPO: Details

The IPO has been structured with 75% of the issue reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 10% for retail investors. A small portion—about ₹1.5 crore—has been set aside for eligible employees.

IndiQube Spaces IPO: Usage of proceeds

A significant portion of the IPO proceeds—about Rs 462.6 crore—will be directed toward capital expenditure for setting up new workspace centers across the country. Additionally, Rs 93 crore has been earmarked for debt repayment, with the remaining funds allocated to general corporate purposes.

IndiQube Spaces IPO: Financial Performance

IndiQube’s financial performance has shown a marked improvement. In FY25, the company reported revenue in the range of Rs 1,059 crore to ₹1,103 crore, reflecting a strong year-on-year growth of around 27–35%. It also managed to reduce its net loss significantly—from Rs 341 crore in FY24 to ₹140 crore in FY25—signaling a shift toward operational stability.

About the company

IndiQube, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Bengaluru, has established itself as a key player in the managed workspace segment. The company caters to a diverse clientele, including startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a strong emphasis on tech-enabled services.

Currently, IndiQube operates 115 centers across 15 cities in India, offering over 8.4 million square feet of managed workspace and housing more than 186,000 seats. The company's business model focuses on delivering customized, tech-enabled office solutions to startups, SMEs, and large enterprises—a segment that has seen growing demand post-pandemic as firms seek more flexible office arrangements.