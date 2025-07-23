Indiqube Spaces IPO Opens Today: GMP, Price Band, Key Dates & Other Details You Should Know

Managed workspace provider Indiqube Spaces Limited kicked off its initial public offering (IPO) today, aiming to raise Rs 700 crore through a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale. Incorporated in 2015, the company is known for its sustainable, tech-enabled workplace solutions tailored for modern businesses.



Indiqube Spaces IPO Details

According to the red herring prospectus, the Indiqube Spaces IPO includes:

A fresh issue of 2.74 crore shares worth Rs 650 crore

An offer for sale (OFS) of 0.21 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 50 crore

Indiqube Spaces IPO Listing Date

The IPO will remain open for bidding from July 23 to July 25, 2025. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalized by Monday, July 28, with a tentative listing date on the BSE and NSE scheduled for July 30, according to market tracker websites.



Indiqube Spaces IPO GMP

Investor sentiment appears optimistic, with the grey market premium (GMP) for Indiqube IPO at Rs 23 as of July 23, 2025, 08:34 AM. With the IPO’s upper price band at Rs 237, the estimated listing price stands at ₹260, suggesting a potential listing gain of 9.70%.



Indiqube Spaces IPO Price Band

Price Band: Rs 225 to Rs 237 per equity share

Lot Size for Retail Investors: 63 shares per lot, costing ₹14,175

sNII Quota: 14 lots (882 shares), totaling 2,09,034

bNII Quota: 67 lots (4,221 shares), totaling 10,00,377

The issue also includes a reservation of up to 63,291 shares for employees, offered at a discount of Rs 22 per share to the final issue price.





Indiqube Spaces IPO Lead Managers and Registrar

The IPO is being managed by ICICI Securities Limited, the book-running lead manager. The registrar to the issue is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime).



About Indiqube Spaces

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Indiqube Spaces provides a range of workspace solutions such as corporate hubs, satellite offices, and managed spaces. The company focuses on enhancing the employee experience through modern interiors, premium amenities, and integrated tech platforms, positioning itself as a new-age disruptor in India’s flexible workspace market.



