Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, ONGC, Hyundai, and More in Focus

As the market digests a fresh round of corporate results and regulatory developments, several listed companies are poised to make a splash on Wednesday. With earnings season heating up, investors are keeping a close eye on key stocks that could see significant movement during the day.



Market Recap: Flat Finish Ahead of Earnings Heavy Day

The Indian stock market ended flat on Tuesday, offering little directional cue ahead of a packed earnings day.

The BSE Sensex dipped slightly, closing 13.53 points lower at 82,186.81.

The NSE Nifty50 slipped 29.8 points to settle at 25,060.90.

With heavyweight Infosys set to report earnings and several mid-cap and small-cap players posting strong Q1 numbers, traders will be closely tracking movements across sectors today.



Stocks To Watch Today

Paytm

In a major turnaround, One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, reported a net profit of ₹122.5 crore for Q1FY26, reversing a loss of ₹839 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue jumped 27.7% YoY to ₹1,917.5 crore. A sharp rise in other income to ₹241 crore helped the fintech post its first-ever profit.

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies, a key player in India’s electronics manufacturing space, continued its robust performance.

Revenue surged 95% YoY to ₹12,835 crore.

EBITDA rose 97% to ₹482.4 crore, while

Net profit increased 69% to ₹225 crore.

Kirloskar Ferrous

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has been declared the preferred bidder for the Jambunatha iron ore mine in Karnataka, as per an official communication from the Department of Mines and Geology.



ONGC

The board of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has cleared a true-up funding of ₹5,082 crore for its subsidiary ONGC Videsh.

The funds will be used over FY26-FY27 for the Area 1 Mozambique LNG project.

Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat posted a 171% YoY rise in net profit to ₹393 crore, even as its revenue remained mostly flat at ₹3,636 crore.



Hyundai India

In a regulatory development, Hyundai Motor India has been slapped with a ₹517 crore demand notice by GST authorities.

The notice includes a ₹258 crore compensation cess and An equal amount as penalty, linked to underpayment on SUV models sold from Sept 2017 to Mar 2020.

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure clocked a 19% YoY growth in revenue at ₹1,314 crore, while its net profit surged 31.5% to ₹384 crore.



Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) reported an 11% increase in net profit to ₹1,746 crore for Q1FY26.

Total income rose to ₹6,918 crore, up from ₹6,766 crore last year.





Results to Watch Today: Earnings Marathon

Apart from Infosys, a host of companies are set to unveil their quarterly results on July 23, including: