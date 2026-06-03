IndusInd Bank Shares Slip 3% On Report Of Whistleblower Complaint

The shares of IndusInd Bank slid on Wednesday after an Indian business daily reported that a whistleblower complaint has sought a probe into alleged insider trading, governance failures, and shortcomings in forex and audit reviews at the private Indian lender.

The shares fell as much as 3.12% in their steepest decline in three weeks to 884.05 rupees apiece to be the top loser on the private bank index, which declined 0.9%.

The complaint, sent to the Prime Minister's Office and multiple regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India, as per the report, adds to mounting scrutiny of IndusInd after its March 2025 disclosure of a $209.12 million derivatives accounting discrepancy.

The lender's shares have fallen 5.1% over the past 15 months.