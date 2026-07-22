Induslnd Bank Q1 Result: Private Lender Posts 47% Rise In Net Profit To Rs 1k Cr

The private sector IndusInd Bank posted a 47% jump in its Q1 net profit to Rs 1,037 crore on July 22, aided by a decline in funds set aside for potential bad loans.

The lender posted a net profit of Rs 684 crore in the year-ago period.

Rajiv Anand, MD and CEO, IndusInd Bank said, “During Q1FY27, we continued to execute our strategic priorities with an emphasis on disciplined growth, balance sheet resilience and franchise quality. Supported by an experienced leadership team and sharper execution capabilities, we are advancing our growth agenda while maintaining prudent risk management."

"We are building a diversified portfolio across retail, SME and rural businesses, including expanding the rural franchise beyond micro finance," he said.

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At the same time, our investments in technology and AI-led capabilities are enhancing customer experience and overall productivity, strengthening our ability to deliver sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, the geo-political triggers continue to reshape the current environment. On the other hand, India’s structural growth drivers remain firm.

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The bank delivered a Pre-Provision Operating Profit of Rs 2,773 crore and Profit After Tax of Rs 1,037 crore, aided by a capital adequacy of 17.15% and a liquidity coverage ratio of 27%.

"Combined, these priorities position us well to create sustainable value over the long term," he added.

.”Gross NPA and Net NPA ratios were at 3.25% and 0.95% in Q1FY27 as compared to 3.64% and 1.12%, respectively, in Q1FY26," as per the lender.

Net Interest Income (NII) in Q1 FY27 is at Rs 4,685 crore as compared to Rs 4,640 crore in Q1FY26. Net interest margin was at 3.57% for Q1FY27 as compared to 3.46% for Q1FY26.On July 22, IndusInd shares closed nearly 1% higher at Rs 1,072 apiece