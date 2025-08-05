Induslnd Bank Shares Rise Nearly 6% After RBI Approves New CEO Appointment

The share price of Induslnd Bank Ltd. surged nearly 6 per cent in trade on Tuesday after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the appointment of Rajiv Anand as the private lender's new MD and CEO.

In an exchange filing, the bank informe that its board has approved Anand's designation as 'Additional Director' in the MD & CEO category, for a period of three years with his tenure set to begin on August 25, 2025.The three-year appointment will run until August 24, 2028, pending shareholder approval at the bank's upcoming general meeting

At 12:26 pm, the shares of Induslnd bank was higher by 2.09 per cent at Rs 820.70 apiece on the BSE.

As per the BSE filing, the bank said that Anand brings extensive experience from his earlier role as Deputy Managing Director at Axis Bank, where he led the bank's Wholesale Banking Business.

Earlier, during the Q1 FY26 investor call, IndusInd Bank Chairman Sunil Mehta noted that the banknof working on strengthening its senior management bench by identifying the best leadership talent internally and beyond bank's existing personnel.

After a nearly three-month wait, India's apex bank approved the appointment of Rajiv Anand (ex-Axis Bank DMD) as the MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank for a three-year term, from 25-Aug-25 to 24-Aug-28, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Brokerage firm Emkay said, "We view the appointment of a seasoned private banker–versus rumors about the risk of hiring a PSB banker–as a positive development for the bank in the long run."

However, the brokerage entity believes that the new top brass appointment will have to undertake the tough responsibility of rebuilding the leadership team, "reorienting the bank’s asset/liability mix, reinforcing governance standards, and restoring stakeholders’ confidence, before setting off a turnaround for the bank once again".

In the interim, the stock performance is likely to be driven by near-term outcome on margin and asset quality, with the risk of kitchen sinking remaining a niggling concern, as per Emkay.