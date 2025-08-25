Industry Voices Demand Clearer GST Framework to Drive Auto Sector Growth

If the change goes through, the biggest beneficiaries will be buyers of small cars and commuter two-wheelers, which together account for a large chunk of sales in India. | Image: Republic

With the Group of Ministers (GoM) recently approving a shift towards a two-tier GST structure, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework for automobiles came under sharp focus at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers’ (SIAM) second Automotive Taxation Conference, where industry leaders and policymakers deliberated on reforms to streamline compliance and support sectoral growth.



Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance signalled that the government is actively working on rate rationalisation and process simplification.

Shashank Priya, Special Secretary and Member (GST, CX & ST), CBIC stated that the measures under consideration include faster refunds for inverted duty structures, enhanced auto-filled data, and a defined timeline for reconciliation of credit notes. He noted that such steps would help reduce disputes and improve consumer sentiment.



Other officials, including Vivek Ranjan, Member (Tax Policy & Legal), CBIC; Bhaskar Goswami, Joint Secretary, CBDT; and Nisha Gupta, Senior VP, GSTN, outlined ongoing efforts aimed at easing compliance, particularly through technology-driven solutions.

Also Read: Diwali Cheer for Buyers? Govt Mulls GST Cut on Cars and Two-Wheelers | Republic World



Industry leaders acknowledged that GST has already reshaped the tax landscape for the sector but stressed the need for further reforms.