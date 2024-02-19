Advertisement

Air Asia Berhad flight schedule: Air Asia Berhad has announced the launch of direct flights from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia, commencing on February 21, as confirmed by an official statement from the airport.

The service will be operated using an Airbus 320 aircraft equipped with a seating capacity of 180 passengers, providing travelers with a comfortable and efficient travel experience.

Scheduled to arrive at 11:50 PM and depart at 12:25 AM, the Air Asia flight will initially operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Thiruvananthapuram.

This marks a significant milestone as it is Air Asia's inaugural service from Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, beyond Kuala Lumpur, the airline will offer extensive connectivity to various destinations including Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore.

The introduction of this service addresses a longstanding demand for increased connectivity to East Asian countries. Various stakeholders, including professionals from IT companies, have advocated for enhanced air connectivity, anticipating the positive impact it will have on travel and tourism sectors in Kerala and south Tamil Nadu.

The launch of this route not only facilitates seamless travel for passengers but also contributes to the economic growth and development of the region.

(With PTI inputs)