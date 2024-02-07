Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

Disney's India unit valuation dips amid Ambani merger talks

The collapse of Sony's $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment has also paved the way for the potential collaboration between Disney and Reliance.

Business Desk
Reliance Industries
The deal is likely to be completed by February, with Reliance aiming to finish the process by the end of January. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Reliance-Disney deal: After weeks of negotiations following a non-binding pact with Reliance Industries Ltd., Disney's India assets are currently valued at around $4.5 billion, significantly below the $10 billion initially sought by the US entertainment giant, Bloomberg reported, quoting sources.

Ambani's media push and India's entertainment market dynamics

The proposed merger between Disney and Reliance, if finalised, would deepen Mukesh Ambani's influence in the media and sports industries, further consolidating India's $28 billion media and entertainment market.

The collapse of Sony Group Corp.'s $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment has also paved the way for the potential collaboration between Disney and Reliance, eliminating a major competitor in the Indian entertainment landscape.

Advertisement

Antitrust due diligence and legal representation

As Reliance and Disney proceed with their merger plans, they have begun antitrust due diligence, bringing in Indian law firms Khaitan & Co, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, and AZB & Partners for legal representation.

Advertisement

The focus of antitrust scrutiny includes streaming businesses and advertising power during cricket events, particularly the Indian Premier League (IPL), where Ambani's strategy of offering free streaming has intensified competition with Disney.

Hotstar and Viacom18 merger plans

As part of the proposed merger, Disney and Reliance plan to combine Hotstar and Viacom18 in India, with Reliance expected to hold a 51 per cent stake and Disney controlling the remaining 49 per cent. The deal includes a substantial investment of up to $1.5 billion in the new business.

This strategic move comes as Disney faces subscriber retention challenges, especially after Ambani outbid them for the streaming rights to the IPL in 2022, prompting both companies to adopt a similar strategy for cricket events.

Advertisement

Reliance-Disney merger timeline and structure

The timeline for the Reliance-Disney merger indicates a signing of a binding deal in February, with the combined entity valued at up to $11 billion. Reliance will hold a 51 per cent stake, Disney 40 per cent, and the remaining share under James Murdoch's Lupa Systems LLC.

Advertisement

Despite the progress, a final decision is yet to be made, and either party can still call off the transaction. The board structure is anticipated to include an equal number of directors from Reliance and Disney, possibly with at least two independent directors.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World8 minutes ago

  4. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info8 minutes ago

  5. UPA Put Up Hurdles In Gujarat's Growth: PM Modi's All-Out Attack

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement