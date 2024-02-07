The deal is likely to be completed by February, with Reliance aiming to finish the process by the end of January. | Image: Republic

Reliance-Disney deal: After weeks of negotiations following a non-binding pact with Reliance Industries Ltd., Disney's India assets are currently valued at around $4.5 billion, significantly below the $10 billion initially sought by the US entertainment giant, Bloomberg reported, quoting sources.

Ambani's media push and India's entertainment market dynamics

The proposed merger between Disney and Reliance, if finalised, would deepen Mukesh Ambani's influence in the media and sports industries, further consolidating India's $28 billion media and entertainment market.

The collapse of Sony Group Corp.'s $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment has also paved the way for the potential collaboration between Disney and Reliance, eliminating a major competitor in the Indian entertainment landscape.

Antitrust due diligence and legal representation

As Reliance and Disney proceed with their merger plans, they have begun antitrust due diligence, bringing in Indian law firms Khaitan & Co, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, and AZB & Partners for legal representation.

The focus of antitrust scrutiny includes streaming businesses and advertising power during cricket events, particularly the Indian Premier League (IPL), where Ambani's strategy of offering free streaming has intensified competition with Disney.

Hotstar and Viacom18 merger plans

As part of the proposed merger, Disney and Reliance plan to combine Hotstar and Viacom18 in India, with Reliance expected to hold a 51 per cent stake and Disney controlling the remaining 49 per cent. The deal includes a substantial investment of up to $1.5 billion in the new business.

This strategic move comes as Disney faces subscriber retention challenges, especially after Ambani outbid them for the streaming rights to the IPL in 2022, prompting both companies to adopt a similar strategy for cricket events.

Reliance-Disney merger timeline and structure

The timeline for the Reliance-Disney merger indicates a signing of a binding deal in February, with the combined entity valued at up to $11 billion. Reliance will hold a 51 per cent stake, Disney 40 per cent, and the remaining share under James Murdoch's Lupa Systems LLC.

Despite the progress, a final decision is yet to be made, and either party can still call off the transaction. The board structure is anticipated to include an equal number of directors from Reliance and Disney, possibly with at least two independent directors.