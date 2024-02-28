English
Eli Lilly set to launch obesity drug Tirzepatide in India by next year

Known by the brand name Zepbound for weight-loss in US, tirzepatide has garnered attention for its efficacy in both disease management and weight reduction.

Business Desk
The US-based Eli Lilly is poised to introduce its breakthrough obesity drug, Tirzepatide, to the Indian market by next year, CEO David Ricks in an exclusive statement told news agency Reuters on Wednesday.

Ricks stressed on company's commitment to expanding patient access to tirzepatide, signalling a strategic move towards addressing rising obesity epidemic in India. "We're open to any way to reach more patients as long as it makes sense for the company and we can supply the market," Ricks said, underscoring Lilly's dedication to broadening its therapeutic reach.

Known by the brand names Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for weight-loss in the United States, tirzepatide has garnered attention for its efficacy in both disease management and weight reduction.

In an address at the BioAsia conference held in Telangana, Ricks outlined key imperatives for India's pharmaceutical landscape, advocating for enhanced patent protection, streamlined policies, and the establishment of a robust social safety net to attract greater investments from global drugmakers.

The impending entry of tirzepatide into the Indian market underscores a broader trend within the pharmaceutical industry, characterised by a growing focus on innovative therapies for chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes. Lilly's Danish counterpart, Novo Nordisk, has similarly signalled its intent to introduce its blockbuster weight-loss drug, Wegovy, to India by 2026, highlighting the competitive landscape within this therapeutic domain.

Analyst estimates project the global market for GLP-1 agonists, a class of treatments that includes tirzepatide and Wegovy, to surpass $100 billion by the end of the decade, underscoring the immense market potential and growing demand for effective solutions to combat obesity and related metabolic disorders.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

