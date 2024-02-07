Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Good Glamm Group's Priyanka Gill to join Kalaari Capital

The POPxo founder will step into an advisory role for the Group as part of the transition, which was planned over the past year.

Gauri Joshi
Priyanka Gill
Priyanka Gill | Image:Good Glamm Group
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Content to commerce company Good Glamm Group (G3)’s co-founder Priyanka Gill is set to join venture capital fund Kalaari Capital as a venture partner, the company said on Thursday.

The transition has resulted in Gill’s assumption of a more strategic role, rather than an active one as she was inducted to Good Glamm Group’s Board and also as chairperson of Good Media Co. She will continue to advise the Group on strategic and investment matters.

Her role in Kalaari will be to head the CXXO initiative, of which she is already a founding board member. The initiative aims at supporting companies led by female founders.

Kalaari has been an investor in POPxo, while the present transition will see her advising the D2C portfolio, Vani Kola, Founder & Managing Director Kalaari Capital said.

Notably, the move is part of a planned transition over the last 12 months.

Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder of the Good Glamm Group said, “Joining Kalaari Capital as a Venture Partner is an exciting opportunity for me to align my passion for fostering entrepreneurship in the startup ecosystem.”

On her role in Good Glamm Group, Gill maintained that the transition will allow her to be strategically involved in its vision while dedicating more time towards “her passion to support emerging entrepreneurs, particularly women.” 

Gill is the founder of digital media platform POPxo, which was started in 2014 and later amalgamated in the Good Glamm Group in 2021, a year after its acquisition by Darpan Sanghvi’s MyGlamm. She became the CEO of Good Media Co., which comprises of acquired entities POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini, BabyChakra, and Twinkle Khanna’s Tweak.

MyGlamm, now a part of the Good Glamm Group, has makeup and beauty ranges by fashion designer Manish Malhotra and more recently, director Karan Johar.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

