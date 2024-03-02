Advertisement

Investments in manufacturing: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages is set to invest Rs 350 crore in Madhya Pradesh for establishing two manufacturing lines in its plant in Rajgarh, the company said on March 2.

As part of HCCB’s investment in the state totalling Rs 660 crore, the fresh infusion was announced during the Regional Industry Conclave in Ujjain.

"The fresh infusion of capital will see the introduction of 2 new, state-of-the-art manufacturing lines at HCCB's factory in Rajgarh, that will produce Affordable Small Sparkling Packs (ASSP) and Juice Tetra Packs," as per the statement.

The expansion will boost manufacturing for the bottling arm of the beverage company, and also contribute to Madhya Pradesh’s economy, it added.

The government of Madhya Pradesh has assured support for facilitating HCCB to obtain all relevant permissions, approvals and clearances in a time-bound manner.

Since 2000, the bottling arm has made a capital infusion of over Rs 311 crore in the central state in its plant in the Rajgarh region.

Coca-Cola operates 13 factories across India, manufacturing and selling 37 different products across 8 categories including beverages such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Minute Maid, Kinley and Limca.

In November last year, Coca-Cola had also announced the investment of Rs 1,387 crore for a new manufacturing facility in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

The 88-acre facility in the Lote Parshuram Industrial area used water from the Vashishthi river, and will be operational by 2025.

A month later in December, the company planned investments in Rs 3,000 crore in Gujarat for setting up a facility for juice and aerated beverages in Rajkot. The above facility would start operations in 2026.

In January this year, Coca Cola elaborated on its plans to transfer bottling operations to three regions - Rajasthan, Bihar, and Northeast and parts of West Bengal to existing partners in the region, as part of franchising regional operations to local partners.