Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to infuse Rs 350 crore capital in Madhya Pradesh

The bottling arm of the global soft drinks company will establish two manufacturing lines at its plant in Rajgarh, in a bid to boost production.

Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Investments in manufacturing: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages is set to invest Rs 350 crore in Madhya Pradesh for establishing two manufacturing lines in its plant in Rajgarh, the company said on March 2.

As part of HCCB’s investment in the state totalling Rs 660 crore, the fresh infusion was announced during the Regional Industry Conclave in Ujjain.

Advertisement

"The fresh infusion of capital will see the introduction of 2 new, state-of-the-art manufacturing lines at HCCB's factory in Rajgarh, that will produce Affordable Small Sparkling Packs (ASSP) and Juice Tetra Packs," as per the statement.

The expansion will boost manufacturing for the bottling arm of the beverage company, and also contribute to Madhya Pradesh’s economy, it added.

Advertisement

The government of Madhya Pradesh has assured support for facilitating HCCB to obtain all relevant permissions, approvals and clearances in a time-bound manner.

Since 2000, the bottling arm has made a capital infusion of over Rs 311 crore in the central state in its plant in the Rajgarh region.

Advertisement

Coca-Cola operates 13 factories across India, manufacturing and selling 37 different products across 8 categories including beverages such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Minute Maid, Kinley and Limca.

In November last year, Coca-Cola had also announced the investment of Rs 1,387 crore for a new manufacturing facility in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

Advertisement

The 88-acre facility in the Lote Parshuram Industrial area used water from the Vashishthi river, and will be operational by 2025.

A month later in December, the company planned investments in Rs 3,000 crore in Gujarat for setting up a facility for juice and aerated beverages in Rajkot. The above facility would start operations in 2026.

Advertisement

In January this year, Coca Cola elaborated on its plans to transfer bottling operations to three regions - Rajasthan, Bihar, and Northeast and parts of West Bengal to existing partners in the region, as part of franchising regional operations to local partners.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

4 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

4 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

4 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

4 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

4 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

4 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

4 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chief Election Commissioner Addresses EVM Tampering Concerns

    Lok Sabha Elections41 minutes ago

  2. PM to Chair Meeting of Council of Ministers on March 3 | LIVE

    India News42 minutes ago

  3. Of 80, BJP Announces 51 Candidates From UP in Its 1st List | Names Here

    Lok Sabha Elections44 minutes ago

  4. AI could pass human tests in five years

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  5. Anil Shares His Vantara Experience From Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo