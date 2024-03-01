India Takes Flight: Air India unveils new sonic identity

A still from Air India's sonic track, featuring Prasoon Joshi and Shankar Mahadevan | Image: Air India

Advertisement

New rhythm: Tata Group’s aviation arm Air India has unveiled a new sonic identity, the company said on Friday (March 1).

Titled ‘India Takes Flight,’ the signature track is a musical collaboration which features the likes of recent Grammy awardee musician Shankar Mahadevan and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

Advertisement

Air India will go on to roll out adaptations of the sonic brand identity across guest journeys, beginning from digital touchpoints and marketing campaigns leading to airport lounges and inflight boarding music.

Air India said the sonic identity reflects the sound of a bold, vibrant, and confident India. It also features percussionist and composer Taufiq Qureshi and London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Advertisement

Performed by over 40 artists, the track features Raga Yaman which is regarded as one of the grandest and most fundamental ragas in Hindustani music.

Air India onboarded the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as part of creating a global symphony which resonates across cultures, the global airline said.

Advertisement

The symphony will also act as a homeward melody that welcomes Indians from around the globe.

Sunil Suresh, Head of Marketing at Air India said Air India wanted to create a melody that embodied the Indian spirit, which also captures a universality that brings people together.

Advertisement

“This musical odyssey accomplishes it expertly, and as the country’s flag-bearer, we are proud to carry this to the world,” he added.

The airline also launched a safety video, the music of which is part of a signature brand sonic. The cinematographic audio-visual for in-flight safety was part of Air India’s collaboration with Bharatbala, Prasoon Joshi, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Advertisement

The airline, as part of its five-year transformation roadmap - Vihaan.AI - also began the rollout of a new global brand identity.

Air India also launched a new consumer-facing website and mobile app.



It also unveiled a new collection of uniforms for cabin and cockpit crew designed by Manish Malhotra in mid-December last year.

Advertisement

Air India also welcomed the first Airbus A350 aircraft in the last week of December 2023, as part of its new livery.