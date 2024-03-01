English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 19:14 IST

India Takes Flight: Air India unveils new sonic identity

The signature track is a musical collaboration composed by Shankar Mahadevan, written by Prasoon Joshi and performed by London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Business Desk
Air India
A still from Air India's sonic track, featuring Prasoon Joshi and Shankar Mahadevan | Image:Air India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New rhythm: Tata Group’s aviation arm Air India has unveiled a new sonic identity, the company said on Friday (March 1).

Titled ‘India Takes Flight,’ the signature track is a musical collaboration which features the likes of recent Grammy awardee musician Shankar Mahadevan and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

Advertisement

Air India will go on to roll out adaptations of the sonic brand identity across guest journeys, beginning from digital touchpoints and marketing campaigns leading to airport lounges and inflight boarding music. 

Air India said the sonic identity reflects the sound of a bold, vibrant, and confident India. It also features percussionist and composer Taufiq Qureshi and London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. 

Advertisement

Performed by over 40 artists, the track features Raga Yaman which is regarded as one of the grandest and most fundamental ragas in Hindustani music.

Air India onboarded the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as part of creating a global symphony which resonates across cultures, the global airline said.

Advertisement

The symphony will also act as a homeward melody that welcomes Indians from around the globe.

Sunil Suresh, Head of Marketing at Air India said Air India wanted to create a melody that embodied the Indian spirit, which also captures a universality that brings people together. 

Advertisement

“This musical odyssey accomplishes it expertly, and as the country’s flag-bearer, we are proud to carry this to the world,” he added.

The airline also launched a safety video, the music of which is part of a signature brand sonic. The cinematographic audio-visual for in-flight safety was part of Air India’s collaboration with Bharatbala, Prasoon Joshi, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Advertisement

The airline, as part of its five-year transformation roadmap - Vihaan.AI - also began the rollout of a new global brand identity. 

Air India also launched a new consumer-facing website and mobile app.

It also unveiled a new collection of uniforms for cabin and cockpit crew designed by Manish Malhotra in mid-December last year.  

Advertisement

Air India also welcomed the first Airbus A350 aircraft in the last week of December 2023, as part of its new livery. 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 19:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

2 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

2 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

2 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

2 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

5 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

10 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

10 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

10 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

10 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

11 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Paytm slapped with Rs 5.49 cr penalty for money laundering

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Submit your investment proofs before March 31

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Aditya-Ananya Arrive In Jamnagar For Anant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: BJP Likely to Field Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh from Asansol

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  5. Dhawan and Karthik SHOW they ready for IPL 2024 with smashing display

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo