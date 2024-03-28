Advertisement

Noida International Airport (NIA) has partnered with HMSHost India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Avolta, as its food and beverage (F&B) partner. As part of the partnership, HMSHost India will undertake the construction and operation of a diverse range of dining establishments, including restaurants, cafes, and food franchises, within the airport terminal.

The collaboration aims to elevate dining experience at Noida International Airport by offering a fusion of local flavours and global cuisines in a hygienic and welcoming environment. With a commitment to delivering quality food at affordable prices, NIA seeks to enhance the overall airport experience for travellers and visitors alike.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with HMSHost India Pvt. Ltd. With their global expertise in the hospitality industry, we are confident that they will bring a unique and customer-friendly ambiance to the airport's dining experience. We aim to curate an impressive array of offerings that blend local flavours with global cuisine, ensuring an appropriate balance that caters to diverse appetites. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing world-class facilities and services to customers, ensuring a seamless travel experience," said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport.

Noida International Airport envisions blending Indian hospitality culture with Swiss technology and efficiency to create a modern and user-friendly terminal design, inspired by the rich cultural heritage of India. The initial phase of the airport's development will feature one runway and one terminal, with a capacity to accommodate up to 12 million passengers annually. Upon the completion of all four development phases, the airport's capacity will expand significantly, catering to approximately 70 million passengers per year.

“We are deeply honoured and grateful for the opportunity extended to us by Noida International Airport, to play a role in this exciting new airport and operate seven brand new outlets. Our dining experience at the new airport has been meticulously crafted to fuse global excellence with a local touch; each concept promises to make every traveller happier. We look forward to realizing a successful partnership and exceeding expectations," said Jagvir Rana, Managing Director India Subcontinent at Avolta.

The partnership reflects Noida International Airport's dedication to providing world-class amenities and services to its passengers, setting a new standard for airport dining and hospitality.

