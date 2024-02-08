Advertisement

In an announcement made at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed plans for establishing inaugural, state-of-the-art carbon fibre facility at Hazira. Stressing that the company has deep-rooted connection with Gujarat, Ambani affirmed that Reliance has, and will continue to be, a Gujarati company.

Having invested over $150 billion in the last decade to develop world-class assets across India, with Gujarat receiving more than a third of these investments, Reliance is set to contribute to Gujarat's global leadership in green growth. Ambani pledged support for Gujarat's goal to fulfil 50 per cent of its energy requirements through renewables by 2030.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, currently under construction in Jamnagar across 5,000 acres, aims to generate green jobs and facilitate the production of sustainable products, positioning Gujarat as a leading exporter of such goods. Ambani anticipates the complex's launch in the latter half of 2024.

Highlighting Reliance Jio's accomplishment in deploying 5G infrastructure at an unprecedented pace globally, Ambani expressed the company's commitment to India's bid for the 2036 Olympics. Reliance and Reliance Foundation will collaborate with various partners in Gujarat to enhance education, sports, and skills infrastructure, fostering the development of future Olympic champions.

Ambani concluded with an ambitious vision, asserting that India is destined to become a $35 trillion economy by 2047. He anticipates Gujarat alone evolving into a $3 trillion economy by that time.



